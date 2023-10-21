Daily Mail Notes Curious Timing of Biden's All Cash $2.75 Million Beach House Purchase

Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By...
Doug P.  |  3:06 PM on October 21, 2023
meme

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has a few questions about a $200,000 check Joe Biden's brother wrote to him with "loan repayment" in the memo section, and a former White House ethics lawyer says the president should have to prove that he did loan his brother the money:

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Bush administration White House ethics chief Painter said that the President could face serious consequences if he can't produce evidence the supposed loan is real, and demanded his aides show the receipts.

'What is absolutely critical here is to find documentation of the original loan from the President to his brother, and the President should produce that,' Painter said.

'If there was no loan, there are serious questions about whether this was income for tax purposes in 2018. That's really a huge problem.

It would also be seriously ironic considering how often Biden calls on the well-to-do to pay their "fair share" and not dodge taxes. 

Meanwhile, more coincidental timing has been spotted when it comes to Biden's way with money:

It's good work if you can get it! The timing of the purchase is what's the most interesting:

Wow, there's good money to be made in a long career of "public service." Where do we sign up?

That's what the story says, but it's the timing that's the biggest coincidence:

He bought the home at a time that it appeared his political career was over – five months after his Vice-Presidency had ended he was well into his 70s and after all he had decided to forgo a 2016 run for the top job.

DailyMail.com has discovered that then-private-citizen Biden, who had spent virtually all his adult life in public service, bought the home for slightly under $2.75million – in cash.

And making the transaction even stranger it was within weeks of a highly questionable text that Hunter had sent to Henry Zhao, an associate at Chinese oil giant CEFC asking to seal a deal worth $10 million a year.

As with many politicians in Washington, DC, there sure are a lot of coincidences when it comes to the timing.

He's just "middle-class Joe" from Scranton who scrimped and saved for a long time!

That's being done, even though Biden can count on his fellow Democrats to scream "no evidence of wrongdoing" even if a check made out to Joe is eventually found that has "for bribes and influence peddling" in the memo section.

*** 

