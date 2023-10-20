Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Staff to 'Ignore This Crazy Lady' Reporter Asking Good Questions About Hamas

There's been a whole lotta "no comment" going on with the "Squad"-type leftists in the House of Representatives. Rep. Rashida Tlaib had nothing to say the other day to reporters asking her about the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and her continuing to push the lie about Israel killing 500 at a Gaza hospital. Today Tlaib's terrorist sympathizing colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar had something to say about a reporter.

Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn had some good questions for Omar, who then told her staff to "ignore this crazy lady":

Omar calls Fox's Hillary Vaughn a crazy lady for asking very fair and germane questions about Hamas. Omar otherwise ignored all questions before getting in an elevator. Again, why is Hillary the only reporter asking the Squad to explain themselves on this?https://t.co/GR5Ym4NKTu — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 20, 2023

Good questions are "crazy" to the far Left in Congress.

Here's the video:

REPORTER (@hillary__vaughn): "Are you okay with Hamas terrorists continuing to exist? ... How can Israel have a ceasefire with terrorists whose entire mission is to wipe out their existence?"



ILHAN OMAR: "Ignore this crazy lady" pic.twitter.com/kprYyuwlbF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2023

Omar couldn't even manage to get out a "some people did some things" remark this time.

The Capitol could use more "crazy" reporters asking good questions.

More of this and post it everywhere. Ilhan doesn’t care, but they need to be challenged on their beliefs on camera often because the MSM isn’t going to do it. https://t.co/AX4JgBm6dC — EOT (@onthevergetime) October 20, 2023

Yep. Get 'em on record. Clearly, they don't want to be.

