Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Staff to 'Ignore This Crazy Lady' Reporter Asking Good Questions About Hamas

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on October 20, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

There's been a whole lotta "no comment" going on with the "Squad"-type leftists in the House of Representatives. Rep. Rashida Tlaib had nothing to say the other day to reporters asking her about the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and her continuing to push the lie about Israel killing 500 at a Gaza hospital. Today Tlaib's terrorist sympathizing colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar had something to say about a reporter.

Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn had some good questions for Omar, who then told her staff to "ignore this crazy lady":

Good questions are "crazy" to the far Left in Congress.

Here's the video:

Omar couldn't even manage to get out a "some people did some things" remark this time.

The Capitol could use more "crazy" reporters asking good questions.

Related:

Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!) Goes REALLY Really Wrong

Ilhan Omar Kinda TRIES Backpedaling on Pushing Gaza Hospital Lies BUT Only Makes Things WORSE (For Her)

***

