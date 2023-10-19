WH Deputy Spox Andrew Bates Brags About Biden Visiting More War Zones Than Trump

President Biden was in Israel yesterday and committed America's support to that country, not to mention pledging $100 million worth of aid to Gaza and the West Bank that he claims won't end up in the hands of Hamas. Then, on Air Force One returning to the U.S., Biden had a rather interesting gaggle with reporters while his staff looked on like they wished it wasn't happening.

Meanwhile, Biden deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates took the opportunity to make an odd flex about Biden visiting war zones.

Wired: @JoeBiden “has now visited two active war zones in eight months ― two more than all the previous presidents combined.”



Tired: Trump resisted going to Iraq because he “was afraid for his safety, according to one of his top White House aides.” https://t.co/h3oIgB10Hi — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) October 19, 2023

Hold on a sec! When exactly did those two places become "active war zones"?

Andrew, those places were not the disasters they are today until Joe Biden got in office.



This isn’t the brag that you think it is. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2023

"two wars in eight months"



Did this actually sound like praise when you were typing it? — DeSantis2024 (@Florida_Veteran) October 19, 2023

Being the president that oversaw the outbreak of wars all over the world isn't the flex you think it is. — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) October 19, 2023

It was hard for Trump because no one wanted to start wars when he was in power — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) October 19, 2023

It wasn't easy for Trump to visit war zones because there weren't many when he was president.

Yay, wars breaking out all over, every side funded by the idiot Biden. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 19, 2023

“Two wars have broken out since Biden took office” is an interesting thing to brag about.

Ukraine and Israel weren’t war zones under Trump. I’d prefer a President who doesn’t visit war zones because wars don’t start when he’s in office.



This isn’t the flex you think it is… https://t.co/3oFgULMNja — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 19, 2023

Also, if Bates was saying Trump "resisted going to Iraq" to imply that he didn't go there, that's not the case:

Trump didn't look very "afraid" when he was there.

Not only is this not true in the case of both Obama and Trump but it’s not even a modern phenomenon



Abraham Lincoln famously came under fire at Ft Stevens during the civil war https://t.co/ZtZ3rnIOOi pic.twitter.com/y8pPSafdE7 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 19, 2023

"Not even remotely true" sums up just about everything that's said by anybody who works in the Biden White House, up to and including the president.

Anyone still in the office over at Community Notes? https://t.co/RiA6QPJapF pic.twitter.com/1ab1ZPenso — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 19, 2023

Maybe Bates' tweet deserves a Community Note for another reason:

False. Biden has visited 3 war zones pic.twitter.com/PKbL28hKnp — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 19, 2023

Excellent point!

***

