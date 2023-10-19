WH Deputy Spox Andrew Bates Brags About Biden Visiting More War Zones Than Trump

Here's How the AP & ABC News Framed a Left-Wing Insurrection at the...
Doug P.  |  9:49 AM on October 19, 2023
Meme screenshot

President Biden was in Israel yesterday and committed America's support to that country, not to mention pledging $100 million worth of aid to Gaza and the West Bank that he claims won't end up in the hands of Hamas. Then, on Air Force One returning to the U.S., Biden had a rather interesting gaggle with reporters while his staff looked on like they wished it wasn't happening. 

Meanwhile, Biden deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates took the opportunity to make an odd flex about Biden visiting war zones. 

Hold on a sec! When exactly did those two places become "active war zones"?

It wasn't easy for Trump to visit war zones because there weren't many when he was president.

“Two wars have broken out since Biden took office” is an interesting thing to brag about. 

Also, if Bates was saying Trump "resisted going to Iraq" to imply that he didn't go there, that's not the case: 

Trump didn't look very "afraid" when he was there.

"Not even remotely true" sums up just about everything that's said by anybody who works in the Biden White House, up to and including the president.

Maybe Bates' tweet deserves a Community Note for another reason:

Excellent point!

*** 

