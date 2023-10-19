WH Deputy Spox Andrew Bates Brags About Biden Visiting More War Zones Than Trump

President Biden was in Israel yesterday and committed America's support to that country, not to mention pledging $100 million worth of aid to Gaza and the West Bank that he claims won't end up in the hands of Hamas. Then, on Air Force One returning to the U.S., Biden had a rather interesting gaggle with reporters while his staff looked on like they wished it wasn't happening.
Meanwhile, Biden deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates took the opportunity to make an odd flex about Biden visiting war zones.
Wired: @JoeBiden “has now visited two active war zones in eight months ― two more than all the previous presidents combined.”— Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) October 19, 2023
Tired: Trump resisted going to Iraq because he “was afraid for his safety, according to one of his top White House aides.” https://t.co/h3oIgB10Hi
Hold on a sec! When exactly did those two places become "active war zones"?
Andrew, those places were not the disasters they are today until Joe Biden got in office.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2023
This isn’t the brag that you think it is.
"two wars in eight months"— DeSantis2024 (@Florida_Veteran) October 19, 2023
Did this actually sound like praise when you were typing it?
Being the president that oversaw the outbreak of wars all over the world isn't the flex you think it is.— Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) October 19, 2023
It was hard for Trump because no one wanted to start wars when he was in power— Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) October 19, 2023
It wasn't easy for Trump to visit war zones because there weren't many when he was president.
Yay, wars breaking out all over, every side funded by the idiot Biden.— JWF (@JammieWF) October 19, 2023
“Two wars have broken out since Biden took office” is an interesting thing to brag about.
Ukraine and Israel weren’t war zones under Trump. I’d prefer a President who doesn’t visit war zones because wars don’t start when he’s in office.— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 19, 2023
This isn’t the flex you think it is… https://t.co/3oFgULMNja
Also, if Bates was saying Trump "resisted going to Iraq" to imply that he didn't go there, that's not the case:
FACT CHECK: pic.twitter.com/KVWzCcDvjC— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2023
Trump didn't look very "afraid" when he was there.
Whatever liar. pic.twitter.com/bJBNQe8VDd— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 19, 2023
Not only is this not true in the case of both Obama and Trump but it’s not even a modern phenomenon— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 19, 2023
Abraham Lincoln famously came under fire at Ft Stevens during the civil war https://t.co/ZtZ3rnIOOi pic.twitter.com/y8pPSafdE7
"Not even remotely true" sums up just about everything that's said by anybody who works in the Biden White House, up to and including the president.
Anyone still in the office over at Community Notes? https://t.co/RiA6QPJapF pic.twitter.com/1ab1ZPenso— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 19, 2023
.@CommunityNotes can you take care of this https://t.co/3oFgULMNja pic.twitter.com/xAEW2efOH3— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 19, 2023
Maybe Bates' tweet deserves a Community Note for another reason:
False. Biden has visited 3 war zones pic.twitter.com/PKbL28hKnp— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 19, 2023
Excellent point!
