Massive Hypocrite David Axelrod Bemoans Trump Possibly Politicizing the DOJ ... Just Like the Democrats

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:20 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

David Axelrod took to Twitter to bemoan his fear Trump may politicize the DOJ. Major Eyeroll! Perhaps he forgets about all the times the Democrats have done just that?

Oh, how soon they forget!

Oof!

They never see the plank in their own eye.

A picture speaks 1,000 words.

The Bible also says 'to do unto others as you would have them do unto you', but the Democrats don't do that either. 

The hypocrisy is astounding.

Eyes wide shut.

They always think they'll remain in charge forever. They can't imagine they'll ever lose and then they do, and they realize the other side can do all the things they did. 

If his answer is yes, he needs an immediate reality check.

Tags: DEMOCRAT ERIC HOLDER OBAMA TRUMP

