Massive Hypocrite David Axelrod Bemoans Trump Possibly Politicizing the DOJ ... Just Like the Democrats

David Axelrod took to Twitter to bemoan his fear Trump may politicize the DOJ. Major Eyeroll! Perhaps he forgets about all the times the Democrats have done just that?

Lost in the hubbub over the unqualified and morally-deficient Gaetz, his quick and heartening dispatch by the Senate @GOP, and replacement by the more qualified but equally political @PamBondi, is Trump's desire to make the DOJ his personal political instrument, reversing half a… https://t.co/15hinHmLed — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 22, 2024

Oh, how soon they forget!

Here is Eric Holder pictured with who he called, direct quote "His wingman" and "His boy" https://t.co/595AC5heVh pic.twitter.com/mjYwbwA06I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 22, 2024

Oof!

lol do you ever take a minute to reflect on the insanely partisan behavior of Democratic AG’s? https://t.co/bREXfNKnFD — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) November 22, 2024

They never see the plank in their own eye.

A picture speaks 1,000 words.

Lost in the hubbub Trump's desire to make the DOJ his personal political instrument, is how @davidaxelrod’s party weaponized the DOJ for political purposes to go after Trump when he was in office back in the day and while he was running for president. BTW these people really… https://t.co/0oSHKjl6vm — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 22, 2024

Their hypocrisy is truly Biblical.



Shameless. https://t.co/ZliM7K66BX — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 22, 2024

The Bible also says 'to do unto others as you would have them do unto you', but the Democrats don't do that either.

Holder would like a word, idiot. https://t.co/pnhLPOYZ5N — JUST a GUY (@markbuc47) November 22, 2024

The same people trying to pretend Eric Holder, Obama's "wingman", didn't exist are the same people who pretend Obama's only scandal was a "tan suit." https://t.co/t1jKAocq3j — Deuce Boogaloo (@305Independent) November 22, 2024

The hypocrisy is astounding.

"I have willfully ignored the last two democratic administrations when making this analysis." https://t.co/Z0TGfjBnd6 — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) November 22, 2024

Eyes wide shut.

Holder’s DoJ was Obama’s personal political instrument & David is well aware of it https://t.co/ECrK1QrBld — ben 🌐🏗️🏡 (@hayesy316) November 22, 2024

What's good for the goose is good for the gander. https://t.co/B9YwBo8F4X — Nopenope (@Nopenop97515531) November 22, 2024

They always think they'll remain in charge forever. They can't imagine they'll ever lose and then they do, and they realize the other side can do all the things they did.

David, is it your position that the DOJ has been non-political and 💯 neutral and independent the last 4 years? https://t.co/8fkijD2lCd — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) November 22, 2024

If his answer is yes, he needs an immediate reality check.