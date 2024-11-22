JOY! Trans Activist Says LGBTQ People Need Guns to Threaten Women Who Won't Let They/Them in Bathrooms

The Left has absolutely melted down because Rep. Nancy Mace has drawn a line in the sand about bathrooms. She said -- and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson affirmed -- that men should not be using women's bathrooms on Capitol Hill.

This is a sane, reasonable policy that the vast majority of Americans support. Women don't want men in their bathrooms. Mothers and fathers don't want men in bathrooms with their daughters.

Yet trans activists get very, very angry when they're told no. These men who 'identify' as women seem to think they're entitled to our private spaces, and they often threaten violence to those who would refuse them access:

Trans activist calls on LGBTQ people to get guns to threaten anyone who doesn’t let men in women’s bathrooms.



Democrats want men like this to invade women’s spaces. pic.twitter.com/U8eRuweXTF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 22, 2024

We women have no obligation to allow this into our bathrooms. And we should not be subjected to threats and harassment for saying no.

I'm shaking rn pic.twitter.com/6zPexrlEFP — 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕤 𝑜𝓃 𝕏 💭 (@thesonofbranos) November 22, 2024

That meme made us laugh.

That guy seemed so nice in ‘The Office’ — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 22, 2024

Took us a second to get this reference. Then this also made us laugh.

A deranged and violent man demanding that women allow him into their most vulnerable and private areas, by force if necessary. But women are just being "mean" to object to it. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) November 22, 2024

This writer only speaks for herself, but when someone threatens her unless she complies with them, she's going to dig in her heels and refuse even more adamantly.

99.98% of the population needs to be protected from this. An abomination of thought, looks, & actions.



Enough threats. Enough normalizing insane.



Any sympathy anyone had for Trans is over. You exhausted your moral currency.



Nobody f**king cares. Leave us/99.98% alone please. — Vincenzo Scipioni (@UnseeingEyes) November 22, 2024

All we want is to be left alone.

“I dare you to stop me from using a women’s bathroom”



“This is a call to action. Buy guns”



Ladies, if you heard this person say this near a women’s restroom would you feel safe to let your daughter in that facility?



Political correctness goes out the window when it’s your… — Jimmy McCambridge (@JimmyMack0320) November 22, 2024

We would not feel safe.

Who is the man? We need to make him famous. He just threaten us at gun point to play pretend with him. https://t.co/ULFP2fydAL — Cat Momma 🇺🇸 🐈‍⬛🐈 🍀 (@catmomma83) November 22, 2024

And if we don't put a stop to this now, it'll escalate.

Mental Illness Did Not Stop Because Trump Won, It Just Drew The Fanatics Into The Limelight https://t.co/I4IpCUvIxl — Hawks Mustard Seeds (@hawksmustard1) November 22, 2024

YUP.

This man wants to expose himself in front of women and girls and shoot people who try to stop him. But, according to the View, MSNBC, et al. he's one of the "most vulnerable" people everyone should have been voting to protect. https://t.co/GECw6CEx8a — Matt Kennedy (@lambeth981) November 22, 2024

Yeah, no,

He's not vulnerable. He's a bully and violent.

Also, he's a man.

This psychopath threatening women with violence needs to be locked up.



These crazies are a real threat to women’s safety.



Start committing them and this mental illness will end real quick. https://t.co/Q9zHk7DRDT — Z (@insatiablevine) November 22, 2024

Given that the last several mass shootings were committed by trans and 'non-binary' actors, we should take these threats seriously.

With threats of a homicidal variety, this unhinged person makes a persuasive case for making bathrooms and other facilities clearly labeled or reserved for the use of women/girls legally unavailable to chromosomal males, whether they ‘identify’ as women or otherwise. https://t.co/W3M9AebppP — Jim Phipps (@JimPhippsPro) November 22, 2024

ALL OF THIS.