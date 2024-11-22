Georgetown Law in HOT Water After Denying Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodations
JOY! Trans Activist Says LGBTQ People Need Guns to Threaten Women Who Won't Let They/Them in Bathrooms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 22, 2024

The Left has absolutely melted down because Rep. Nancy Mace has drawn a line in the sand about bathrooms. She said -- and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson affirmed -- that men should not be using women's bathrooms on Capitol Hill.

This is a sane, reasonable policy that the vast majority of Americans support. Women don't want men in their bathrooms. Mothers and fathers don't want men in bathrooms with their daughters.

Yet trans activists get very, very angry when they're told no. These men who 'identify' as women seem to think they're entitled to our private spaces, and they often threaten violence to those who would refuse them access:

We women have no obligation to allow this into our bathrooms. And we should not be subjected to threats and harassment for saying no.

That meme made us laugh.

Took us a second to get this reference. Then this also made us laugh.

This writer only speaks for herself, but when someone threatens her unless she complies with them, she's going to dig in her heels and refuse even more adamantly.

All we want is to be left alone.

We would not feel safe.

And if we don't put a stop to this now, it'll escalate.

YUP.

Yeah, no,

He's not vulnerable. He's a bully and violent.

Also, he's a man.

Given that the last several mass shootings were committed by trans and 'non-binary' actors, we should take these threats seriously.

ALL OF THIS.

