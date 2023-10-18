Capitol Police Shut Down Kids Singing the Nat'l Anthem WAY Faster Than Pro-Hamas Protesters

Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks down in tears over that hospital Israel bombed
Doug P.  |  5:35 PM on October 18, 2023
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, there was an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as people who apparently were pro-Hamas protesters took over parts of the building. 

Arrests are finally being made:

Naturally some of those who have been arrested will face many, many years in prison, especially after Attorney General Merrick Garland has assured us there's not a two-tiered justice system. There will be no 10/18 Commission.

Oddly enough much of the broadcast media wasn't eager to provide this particular insurrection with much coverage:

The sympathetic media coverage of this particular Capitol protest reminded us of something that caused the Capitol Police to quickly spring into action. Not the January 6th protest, but in June of this year when a group of kids started singing the National Anthem in the Capitol. This got shut down way faster than today's Capitol insurrection: 

Video shows the children concluding the first verse of the anthem as onlookers applauded. But as they started another verse, an officer can be seen talking with Rea and another man. About a minute later, a man identified as a staffer for Wilson approached Rasbach to stop the singing.

“When they stopped us and I walked over to the Capitol Police I said, ‘Why are you stopping us?’” Rasbach said. “They said, ‘Because this is considered a demonstration and we don’t allow demonstrations in the Capitol.’”

Rasbach claimed that a Capitol Police officer later told him that there were also concerns that people could be offended, but he was unable to provide the name of the officer or otherwise substantiate that assertion.

Demonstrations aren't allowed in the Capitol and there were concerns people could be offended.

It took quite a bit longer for those to be concerns today. 

It's incomprehensible how backward things have been allowed to get. 

*** 

