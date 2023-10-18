Why Exactly Is Kathy Hochul In Israel?
Independent Journo Asks Hamas Sympathizers in London What They Want the World to...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza...
Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist
NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalis...
The List of Dems and 'News' Outlets Parroting Hamas' Talking Points Is Quite...
People Have Questions About American Hostages as Biden Departs Israel
Twitchy's Very Own Gordon K to Babylon Bee 'Hold My Beer'
In Israel, Biden Announces $100 Million in Aid... for Gaza
Protestors Spark Fear and Bad Memories as They Set Fires at The US...
NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More...
This Blogger's Reason for Feeling Bad About Being Anti-Israel Is Truly Something
Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital E...
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Changes Opinion on 'Freedom to Speak Without Consequence' & Blames...

Insurrection in DC as Capital Protesters Call for Israeli Cease Fire (Watch)

RickRobinson  |  3:45 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

That should be the headline, and that would be the headline if terror sympathizers weren't leading these protests. Compare and contrast to #J6; no police have been called no less than lethal rounds fired. No one is calling for the chambers to be emptied. 

Advertisement

We're all good with the right to protest, but we have many questions. Did they obtain a permit for this assembly being chief among them? Also, before anyone starts shouting, we didn't redefine insurrection the Left did.

Most everyone on X/Twitter watching this play out has had the same reaction.

Only when the narrative works, oh wait, did we say that pesky quiet part out loud again? OOOPS!

Two? My dude, we're up to eleven separate ideas of what justice means now. Of course, when we say we, it means they. 

You see, those rules don't apply because they are on the correct side of the Left's narrative. 

Recommended

Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist
Twitchy Video
Advertisement

This is a question this editor has been asking for over a week. We think everyone needs to start asking. The truth is this is a scary time. Americans were labeled terrorists because of a candidate they supported. Meanwhile, people are being allowed to support and defend terror organizations openly. 

Censorship is wrong, and no one should allow it. We can and should support equal protection under the law, though. We didn't change the burden of proof to determine an event, an insurrection; the Left did that.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PROTESTS WASHINGTON DC INSURRECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist
Twitchy Video
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza Hospital
Doug P.
NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalism Trifecta
Doug P.
Twitchy's Very Own Gordon K to Babylon Bee 'Hold My Beer'
RickRobinson
Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital Explosion
Grateful Calvin
People Have Questions About American Hostages as Biden Departs Israel
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist Twitchy Video
Advertisement