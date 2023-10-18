Insurrection in DC as Capital Protesters Call for Israeli Cease Fire (Watch)

That should be the headline, and that would be the headline if terror sympathizers weren't leading these protests. Compare and contrast to #J6; no police have been called no less than lethal rounds fired. No one is calling for the chambers to be emptied.

Advertisement

Protesters inside Capitol demand Israeli Ceasefire https://t.co/wn58ZzRRPq — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 18, 2023

We're all good with the right to protest, but we have many questions. Did they obtain a permit for this assembly being chief among them? Also, before anyone starts shouting, we didn't redefine insurrection the Left did.

Looks like our democracy is under attack. Solitary confinement for 2 years and then you'll get your trial. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) October 18, 2023

Most everyone on X/Twitter watching this play out has had the same reaction.

Wow this is an insurrection!! That’s how we define it now right? — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) October 18, 2023

Only when the narrative works, oh wait, did we say that pesky quiet part out loud again? OOOPS!

You know what to do @TheJusticeDept - will you do it? Or show us there are 2 systems of justice? — Silver Surfer (@LM_Entry) October 18, 2023

Two? My dude, we're up to eleven separate ideas of what justice means now. Of course, when we say we, it means they.

Where are the Jan 6 rules? Arrest them with no bail and put them on trial. Where is the so-called justice system? — LINDA GONZALES (@LINDAG2021) October 18, 2023

You see, those rules don't apply because they are on the correct side of the Left's narrative.

Since when does Hamas get to claim constituency in the U.S.? — Mike von Lalaland🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@Von_Lala_land) October 18, 2023

This is a question this editor has been asking for over a week. We think everyone needs to start asking. The truth is this is a scary time. Americans were labeled terrorists because of a candidate they supported. Meanwhile, people are being allowed to support and defend terror organizations openly.

Censorship is wrong, and no one should allow it. We can and should support equal protection under the law, though. We didn't change the burden of proof to determine an event, an insurrection; the Left did that.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!