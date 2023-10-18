'Amazing Thread': Drew Holden Names & Shames Media Outlets That Rushed to Parrot Hamas Propaganda

About ten days ago, after the Hamas attacks in Israel, Drew Holden had a threat about the worst of the hack media takes.
The "journalism" that followed Palestine's claims of Israel attacking a hospital in Gaza and killing hundreds of people might even put that to shame, which was a high bar to clear.
Holden (@DrewHolden360) has another thread chock full of examples of media malpractice following reports that were more concerned with setting a narrative instead of publishing factual information:
One of those threads I knew was coming, knew it’d be bad, and it’s still worse than I thought it’d be. Just outright, purposeful malpractice by the mainstream press. https://t.co/59jAwF68am— Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) October 19, 2023
This might be one of the most egregious recent examples of irresponsible reporting on the part of the media, outright anti-Israeli bias, antisemitism, or all three. By the way, an edit is neither a correction nor a retraction. https://t.co/7gK9CJzg4v— Mark W. Gardner (@MWillyG) October 19, 2023
Amazing thread collecting false statements from dozens of major global media outlets parroting Hamas’s fictitious story about an Israeli air strike destroying a hospital. https://t.co/u5vvzFAI09— Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) October 19, 2023
No matter how much you distrust the media, it's never enough.
Media outlets carrying water for terrorists should be named and shamed, and so be it:
🧵THREAD🧵— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
A deadly blast hit Gaza yesterday. Hamas blamed Israel. The media rushed to parrot their claims. Evidence suggests they were lies. @FreeBeacon
Here are the outlets who carried water for a terrorist group to smear Israel ⤵️ https://t.co/z3RW3XVmEe
Reuters has earned a kick in the crotch:
Few outlets have as great a reach as @Reuters, who rushed to parrot Hamas talking points to the world when the explosion happened. pic.twitter.com/XJPYDt4HyZ— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
The Associated Press can always be trusted to be an outlet that should never be trusted:
The one outlet who rivals their reach is @AP — who did the same thing, repeating what they had been told by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/OmUmGI1FBF— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
No list of media malfeasance would be complete without the New York Times:
Perhaps the most egregious disinformation came from @nytimes. Not only did they rush to quote Hamas in their headline and tweet, as @HillelNeuer points out, they made it their website homepage. pic.twitter.com/DltewYUm86— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
The paper that referred to the leader of ISIS as an "austere religious scholar" of course participated in the shamelessness:
More of the same from Washington’s paper of record, @washingtonpost.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Why would anyone take “Palestinian authorities” - which translates to Hamas, to be clear - at their word? pic.twitter.com/yp4ukM1RNh
MSNBC wouldn't also peddle disinformation, would they? Of course they would!
@MSNBC was on the ground to sow disinformation. pic.twitter.com/Tg1cgBbieq— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Any list of outlets promoting lies has to include CNN:
Naturally @CNN pushed the lie too. pic.twitter.com/CGdgee5EkM— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
The list goes on:
I expected better from @politico. But at least they called the health authority “Hamas-run” pic.twitter.com/rakFsIJTj7— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Why do so many people distrust the media? It's a total mystery!
More of the same from @axios pic.twitter.com/ODor2nKrD0— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
It was just as bad across the pond:
@BBCNews was particularly bad. (h/t to @AdamBienkov) pic.twitter.com/ANNG9N8LI1— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
PBS did their thing as well:
@NewsHour telling the story the same way Hamas tried to. pic.twitter.com/KrpLKi0MEy— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Like the Energizer Bunny, the media BS just keeps going, and going, and going...
I’m running out of room but more of the same from @Forbes @FT @thedailybeast @thehill pic.twitter.com/ycz48N1Zmy— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Irony has been detected:
Remember, the outlets who pushed this Hamas lie are the same ones who have spent years shouting that the greatest threat society faces is disinformation.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Apparently they’re happy to promote disinfo so long as it confirms their priors. pic.twitter.com/74PFRcZGW1
Not unlike NBC News' "disinformation reporter" who helped spread disinformation.
Then there were the individual journalists who pushed the lie. Here’s @michellenichols and @idreesali114 from @Reuters and @OmarJimenez from @CNN pic.twitter.com/W3hMOExe5J— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
This is just amazing, and NOT in a good way...
And there was @KarenAttiah, who recently appeared to endorse the idea of violence against Israelis following Hamas’s initial attacks (found by @megynkelly), who suggested that Israel had to be behind the explosion. (H/t @ChuckRossDC) pic.twitter.com/GWuUIiHP11— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Here’s how the lies from the press get repeated by other people in the media yniverae, like @keithboykin. pic.twitter.com/4qz8wvTzWX— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
@KeithOlbermann presented without comment. pic.twitter.com/LcCWfOWhQ1— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Those with "walk back" efforts have of course included the New York Times:
Some outlets have since very quietly changed their headlines to try to walk back their since disproven claims, like @nytimes. https://t.co/bGlrXuWFhj— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
CNN was predictably shameful:
@CNN was even worse, as @JordanSchachtel points out: covering their tracks on the initial lie but respinning the follow up to still blame Israel. https://t.co/7gcThN92yI— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
As was the Associated Press, etc.:
@AP did something similar, as @JerylBier points out. https://t.co/zX3klItEgf— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
This progression from @business really is something. Look at the time stamps. pic.twitter.com/xISJ1vfcq8— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Plenty of people who are always happy to hate on Israel ran with the misinformation.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
Some of them, like @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib, are in Congress. pic.twitter.com/6NBegWdbMc
There will be ZERO lessons learned:
If you’re wondering whether the press will learn anything from all this, outlets like @nytimes are still parroting Hamas when it comes to the disputed death count, even a day later. pic.twitter.com/3sqGxPOBmz— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
In your anger toward the media about this journalistic malpractice, please don’t forget that there are real people suffering as a result of this violence. There are plenty of charities at work on the ground — if you can, please donate to them.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 18, 2023
That's a good reminder. People are suffering, and the media and others who use the situation to score political points aren't helping.
If anyone ever tells you there is no bias in the media please direct them to another tremendous thread from Drew. It is disgusting how these awful people in “journalism” get away with this time after time after time. https://t.co/AP2fHqS22M— TheAmishTerp (@TheAmishTerp) October 19, 2023
Sadly, it won't be the last time.
