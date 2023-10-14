Hamas terror attack on Israel brought out the worst in media; Drew Holden has the receipts

One week ago, we watched in horror as Hamas launched a bloody, large-scale terror attack on Israel. Israel rightly declared war and has been pummeling Hamas ever since. The death toll has topped 1,300 (with at least 25 Americans killed) and 3,400 wounded.

Throughout this, the American media has been, in a word, terrible. Biased, unbalanced, and determined to beclown themselves at every turn.

Perennial Twitchy favorite Drew Holden, as always, has the receipts, saying the war in Israel has brought out 'the worst' in the media:

🧵Thread🧵



A barbaric terrorist attack that killed over a thousand Israelis brought out the worst from the mainstream media. I want to walk you through some really terrible examples. @FreeBeacon



Start here ⤵️ https://t.co/Ufmx0S7Dzq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

Holden writes:

According to mainstream media reporting on Hamas's slaughter and abduction over the weekend of hundreds of Israeli men, women, and children, the Jewish state had it coming. The worst terrorist attack in Israeli history—with 1,200 people confirmed killed, including at least 22 Americans, and some 150 taken hostage—has not been enough to break the media's long habit of treating Israel as, at best, morally equivalent to Palestinian terrorists. News outlets have suggested Israelis provoked the genocidal violence against them by, among other things, narrowly electing a right-wing government, allegedly praying at the holiest site in Judaism, and helping to blockade the territory run by the Palestinian terrorists who did the attacks.

And here are the receipts:

A lot of outlets essentially said that Israel had it coming.



That included @washingtonpost, who take victim blaming to the next level with this one. Just give it a read. pic.twitter.com/FTeHjEgfue — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

Because Israel has 'once-fringe Jewish supremacists' in government, Hamas was justified in slaughtering infants, raping women, and abducting wheelchair bound Holocaust survivors. That's WaPo's argument here.

I asked this earlier this week but again: if you didn’t have the names on them, could you tell which is from @washingtonpost and which is from Hamas? pic.twitter.com/ZD4RereGkK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

You couldn't.

Not to be outdone, here is NBC carrying water for Hamas.

@NBCNews also seemed to run with Hamas talking points. pic.twitter.com/ZkY5wUUTcC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

It's Israel's fault because blockade. Or something.

Then there's NPR, which -- and we wish we were making this up -- defended the terrorists murdering innocent people.

@NPR led off this conversation with a stirring defense of the terrorist’s decision to kill innocent people. See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/teWZwpbeTF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

Wow.

As the dead were still being counted, @nytimes rushed to explain how and why some Gazans see the barbarism as “justified” pic.twitter.com/mVxlTNvAbq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

'They had it coming' is a hell of a defense to bold-faced terrorism.

But The New York Times didn't stop there. Oh, no. They decided to stealth edit some of their work.

@nytimes even had an inconceivable stealth edit on another piece. After calling the Hamas terrorists who gunned down innocent women and children “terrorists,” they changed the wording, as @greg_price11 pointed out https://t.co/roSFsvlgVM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

They had it right the first time.

For those of you who like video evidence, here is Tom Elliott with a supercut:

@tomselliott has a handy supercut with some more egregious examples: https://t.co/EevgLzejK8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

The media has no shame.

It's not just major outlets; individual journalists went above and beyond to look absolutely awful in all of this.

Then there were the individual journalists like @m7mdkurd who justified the violence, and others like @KarenAttiah who expressed sympathy for terrorism as a form of resistance. (H/t @megynkelly) pic.twitter.com/3PH5NShqf5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

Terrorism as 'resistance.'

This isn’t the first time the media have produced slanted coverage about Israel. When Hamas’s rocket bombardment in 2021 led to an Israeli response, the @nytimes dedicated its front page to some of the victims, without including that Hamas had gotten them killed. (H/t @BA_Fogel) pic.twitter.com/h32Ng8vo0T — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

Invariably, the media always blames Israel for its response, and never the terror attacks that prompt said response.

And the rest of the press, led by @MSNBC and @NBCNews struck a similar note as we’re seeing today: that Israel is evil and deserves what it gets at the hands of terrorists.



H/T’s @theMRC and @NickFondacaro pic.twitter.com/T61Jve8bes — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

You do not despise our media enough. You don't.

The Iron Dome keeps Israel safe, something the WaPo laments. One can only conclude they want Israel gone, which would put an end to the 'conflict', we suppose. Vile, disgusting people.

Hell, @NBCNews was there in Gaza City for the Hamas victory parade in 2021. (H/t @MarinaMedvin) https://t.co/helBZn7vud — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

The victory parade.

Much has (rightly) been made about the horrible statements and sentiments around what’s happening in Israel - Democrats on the Hill, diversity activists who cheerlead terrorism, elite universities, etc. We can’t leave the press out of that discussion.



And it’ll only get worse. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 12, 2023

The press is the biggest driver of it all, and they need to be held accountable.

Was waiting for another awesome Drew thread on this matter. A+++++++ https://t.co/7qqfT6QDJl — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) October 12, 2023

Drew is always on his A-game when it comes to stuff like this.

***

