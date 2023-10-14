Author Dylan Evans tweets about 'final solution', things immediately go horribly wrong for...
Hamas terror attack on Israel brought out the worst in media; Drew Holden has the receipts

Amy Curtis  |  8:15 AM on October 14, 2023

One week ago, we watched in horror as Hamas launched a bloody, large-scale terror attack on Israel. Israel rightly declared war and has been pummeling Hamas ever since. The death toll has topped 1,300 (with at least 25 Americans killed) and 3,400 wounded.

Throughout this, the American media has been, in a word, terrible. Biased, unbalanced, and determined to beclown themselves at every turn.

Perennial Twitchy favorite Drew Holden, as always, has the receipts, saying the war in Israel has brought out 'the worst' in the media:

Holden writes:

According to mainstream media reporting on Hamas's slaughter and abduction over the weekend of hundreds of Israeli men, women, and children, the Jewish state had it coming.

The worst terrorist attack in Israeli history—with 1,200 people confirmed killed, including at least 22 Americans, and some 150 taken hostage—has not been enough to break the media's long habit of treating Israel as, at best, morally equivalent to Palestinian terrorists.

News outlets have suggested Israelis provoked the genocidal violence against them by, among other things, narrowly electing a right-wing government, allegedly praying at the holiest site in Judaism, and helping to blockade the territory run by the Palestinian terrorists who did the attacks.

And here are the receipts:

Because Israel has 'once-fringe Jewish supremacists' in government, Hamas was justified in slaughtering infants, raping women, and abducting wheelchair bound Holocaust survivors. That's WaPo's argument here.

You couldn't.

Not to be outdone, here is NBC carrying water for Hamas.

It's Israel's fault because blockade. Or something.

Then there's NPR, which -- and we wish we were making this up -- defended the terrorists murdering innocent people.

Wow.

'They had it coming' is a hell of a defense to bold-faced terrorism.

But The New York Times didn't stop there. Oh, no. They decided to stealth edit some of their work.

They had it right the first time.

For those of you who like video evidence, here is Tom Elliott with a supercut:

The media has no shame.

It's not just major outlets; individual journalists went above and beyond to look absolutely awful in all of this.

Terrorism as 'resistance.'

Invariably, the media always blames Israel for its response, and never the terror attacks that prompt said response.

You do not despise our media enough. You don't.

The Iron Dome keeps Israel safe, something the WaPo laments. One can only conclude they want Israel gone, which would put an end to the 'conflict', we suppose. Vile, disgusting people.

The victory parade.

The press is the biggest driver of it all, and they need to be held accountable.

Drew is always on his A-game when it comes to stuff like this.

***

