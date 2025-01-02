Breaking: Mass Shooting Reported at Entertainment Venue in Queens, New York

Almost a dozen people have been reportedly shot at the Amazura Concert Hall in Queens, New York late Wednesday night. This is still an active crime scene. It is unknown how many shooters were involved or if any arrests have been made at this time.
At least 11 people have been shot in Queens, NY at Amazura Night Club
Many posters are on edge tonight after the deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans and an exploding Tesla Cybertruck at Trump's hotel in Las Vegas. They say it’s a horrible start to the new year.
The Amazura Concert Hall is an event space that hosts dancing, concerts and other entertainment.
Some are wondering if this shooting is related to the aforementioned terrorist attacks, but there is no indication of that at this time. We do know police called at least 10 ambulances to the crime scene. Victims were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
