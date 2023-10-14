Here's an updated yard sign for very caring virtue-signalers on the Left

'Progressive' idea to bring Gaza refugees to US is NOT getting rave reviews
Doug P.  |  2:07 PM on October 14, 2023
Meme screenshot

The updated yard sign that we'll get to in a minute can be traced back to the Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter coming out in support of Hamas after the terrorist attacks in Israel. 

From the NY Post:

The Chicago Black Lives Matter organization that posted a since-deleted graphic seemingly celebrating Hamas’ slaughter of Israelis partially walked back the inflammatory post on Wednesday.

“Yesterday we sent out [messages] that we aren’t proud of,” BLM Chicago tweeted. “We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely.”

The group, which has more than 60,000 followers, posted an image of a person paragliding with a Palestinian flag attached to its parachute and “I stand with Palestine” written beneath, leading to outrage.

Their original tweet was deleted but later on, the group put out a statement defending their stance. The follow-up didn't go over well either.

Did it recently get awkward for some BLM supporters?

Fortunately for the virtue-signalers on the Left, an updated yard sign is now available.

Here it is (we think this is the original source but apologies if it isn't):

Just perfect.

That would be an interesting experiment.

