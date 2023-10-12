Biden & KJP floated a brag about 'Bidenomics in action' that struck the iceberg of reality & sank

It's possible that the Biden White House is feeling good about the economy now that the New York Times' Paul Krugman has declared the war on inflation over:

The war on inflation is over. We won, at very little cost pic.twitter.com/opumf3nEvL — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 12, 2023

Advertisement

That is, of course, laughable. However, the Biden White House is out there spiking the ball anyway. The @JoeBiden account is pointing to "Bidenomics in action":

This morning’s CPI report shows core inflation fell to its lowest level in two years. Overall inflation is down by 60% from its peak at a time when unemployment has remained below 4% for 20 months in a row.



That’s Bidenomics in action. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 12, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre echoed the gaslighting at today's briefing:

KJP on inflation:



"Bidenomics is in action."



"Inflation has fallen 60% since last summer."



"Wages are higher than they were last year, counting for inflation."



"Prices fell for...cars and furniture for the fourth month in a row." pic.twitter.com/9WdqsbbSXk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2023

It's simply amazing this bunch keeps taking ownership of the foundering economy and their strategy after that is to hope everybody's really stupid.

What planet are these people from? — Deb-- Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) October 12, 2023

Certainly not the planet where regular people are struggling to afford groceries, gas, used cars and everything else.

"Bidenomics," everybody!

I’m paying $6+ for gas and my groceries are up 20%. I don’t know who you’re listening to but it’s not mainstream Americans. I guess you’ll get the message in November 2024. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 12, 2023

Slightly fixing the massive issue you caused doesn’t count. pic.twitter.com/pbTwnXmXYy — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) October 12, 2023

"Bidenomics" has worked out great for the Big Guy and select others though, right?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!