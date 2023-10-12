Biden & KJP floated a brag about 'Bidenomics in action' that struck the iceberg of reality & sank

Dave Rubin blasts YouTube for allowing former Hamas leader to call for day...
Doug P.  |  4:04 PM on October 12, 2023
Meme screenshot

It's possible that the Biden White House is feeling good about the economy now that the New York Times' Paul Krugman has declared the war on inflation over:

That is, of course, laughable. However, the Biden White House is out there spiking the ball anyway. The @JoeBiden account is pointing to "Bidenomics in action": 

Karine Jean-Pierre echoed the gaslighting at today's briefing:

It's simply amazing this bunch keeps taking ownership of the foundering economy and their strategy after that is to hope everybody's really stupid.

Certainly not the planet where regular people are struggling to afford groceries, gas, used cars and everything else.

"Bidenomics," everybody!

"Bidenomics" has worked out great for the Big Guy and select others though, right?

