Is the Biden WH writing Paul Krugman's takes about inflation? ('Can't believe this tweet is real')

New York Times economist Paul Krugman has struck again, as we were made aware of a little while ago:

@TwitchyTeam He pitching his own story ideas lol. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 12, 2023

That's nice of him!

Inflation remains a huge problem, as anybody who has bought anything recently is well aware. Still, the past recipient of a Nobel Prize in Economics has a take on that subject and we can't help but wonder if Biden's economic advisers wrote this:

The war on inflation is over. We won, at very little cost pic.twitter.com/opumf3nEvL — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 12, 2023

Wow, that's certainly a take. Possibly the most Krugman-esque ever!

I cannot believe this tweet is real. https://t.co/XVAQK4YiMv — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) October 12, 2023

And yet here we are!

You're an insult to the intelligence of anyone who puts their pants on over their underwear. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 12, 2023

So you exclude the basics for simply existing—everything is great!



JFC. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) October 12, 2023

Except for literally the most essential things that you must buy day to day, inflation is down at very little cost except for about $4T in additional debt and depleted SOL. https://t.co/2DM2hx2B27 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 12, 2023

Is there a Nobel Prize for helping gaslight on behalf of a Democrat administration? If so Krugman should get one.

Thank heavens I stopped buying food, energy, cars, and housing in 2021. https://t.co/lAepgVXios — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) October 12, 2023

How drunk are you right now https://t.co/iIjc1uzqE3 — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 12, 2023

Those operating parody accounts ought to be more up front about it.🤡 https://t.co/sNxgvsJ9eg — Nobody Special (@JG_Nuke) October 12, 2023

The "X" platform needs a flag for unintentional parody accounts.

