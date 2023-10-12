'DISGRACED yourselves again': Megyn Kelly LEVELS BLM for trying to backpedal on being...
Ben Shapiro vs Tucker Carlson: War in Israel
RUH-ROH: NEW indictment charges dropped annnd it just got SO MUCH WORSE for...
Mollie Hemingway has a reminder about 'CNN story laundering Biden admin spin' about...
Ben Shapiro shares horrific pic while going OFF on 'pathetic Jew haters' demanding...
'Not sending their best ... ' John Fetterman's self-own on Colbert FUNNIEST self-own...
Bizarre update to murder investigation of Philly journalist Josh Kruger
Public health podcaster tries using mass shootings to dunk on white people and...
'VERMIN': James Woods goes scored EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments...
Come ON! NBC News uses 1 word to try and put a positive...
'Hamas Caucus' member AOC goes full corncob simping for POOR GAZA because Israel...
Glenn Greenwald spotlights the WaPo 'journalism' that led to big job cuts &...
Womp-WOMP! STAT-filled thread DEBUNKS The Squad's BIG talking point about Palestinians and...
JK Rowling pulls ZERO punches DROPPING UK officials as Jewish children are told...

Is the Biden WH writing Paul Krugman's takes about inflation? ('Can't believe this tweet is real')

Doug P.  |  1:12 PM on October 12, 2023
meme

New York Times economist Paul Krugman has struck again, as we were made aware of a little while ago:

Advertisement

That's nice of him!

Inflation remains a huge problem, as anybody who has bought anything recently is well aware. Still, the past recipient of a Nobel Prize in Economics has a take on that subject and we can't help but wonder if Biden's economic advisers wrote this:

Wow, that's certainly a take. Possibly the most Krugman-esque ever!

And yet here we are!

Recommended

'VERMIN': James Woods goes scored EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Is there a Nobel Prize for helping gaslight on behalf of a Democrat administration? If so Krugman should get one.

The "X" platform needs a flag for unintentional parody accounts.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'VERMIN': James Woods goes scored EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers'
Sam J.
Bizarre update to murder investigation of Philly journalist Josh Kruger
Amy Curtis
RUH-ROH: NEW indictment charges dropped annnd it just got SO MUCH WORSE for Bob Menendez and his wife
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway has a reminder about 'CNN story laundering Biden admin spin' about Iran
Doug P.
Public health podcaster tries using mass shootings to dunk on white people and it BACKFIRES hilariously
Sam J.
'Hamas Caucus' member AOC goes full corncob simping for POOR GAZA because Israel DARES defend itself
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'VERMIN': James Woods goes scored EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers' Sam J.
Advertisement