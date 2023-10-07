CBS News tries to help Biden explain the 'economic impact' at the grocery store

Excuse me?!? Laurence Tribe shares his UGLY thoughts on what's REALLY going on...
Doug P.  |  9:40 AM on October 07, 2023
Yesterday President Biden blamed the media for the fact that his approval on the economy is incredibly low. Biden tried to make that point in his own, er, peculiar way: 

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris insists this administration's policies are "POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!"

Normally when things are actually popular there's no need to constantly try and make that point.

Even though Biden blamed the media, it's the media that does so much of the heavy lifting for his administration. For example, here's a CBS News report on grocery stores and what's "impacting their bottom line." This one comes with a beverage warning, because the conclusion as to why people are buying fewer groceries than they were three years ago is, shall we say, unexpected: 

Yes, it's just GOT to be because more people are on diet medications and not because of something that would be a much more obvious reason.

Hey, that MIGHT be it!

All while Biden's blaming the media for not working hard enough to make people believe they're better off economically than they really are. "Thank you sir, may I have another!?"

Related:

Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'

