CBS News tries to help Biden explain the 'economic impact' at the grocery store

Yesterday President Biden blamed the media for the fact that his approval on the economy is incredibly low. Biden tried to make that point in his own, er, peculiar way:

"Why do you think most people still don't feel positive or feel good news about the economy?"



BIDEN: "You turn on the television and there's not a whole lot about 'boy saves dog as he swims in the lake,' ya know? It's about 'somebody pushed the dog in the lake.'" pic.twitter.com/bFYISyuxN2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris insists this administration's policies are "POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!"

Kamala Harris laughs hysterically after claiming Biden-Harris policies are "POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!"



"We just need to let everybody know who brought it to 'em. Ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/Mg2ilPTm9h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2023

Normally when things are actually popular there's no need to constantly try and make that point.

Even though Biden blamed the media, it's the media that does so much of the heavy lifting for his administration. For example, here's a CBS News report on grocery stores and what's "impacting their bottom line." This one comes with a beverage warning, because the conclusion as to why people are buying fewer groceries than they were three years ago is, shall we say, unexpected:

Popular drugs used to suppress appetites such as Ozempic and Wegovy might be causing an economic impact at some large retailers who say that people are buying less food at the grocery store, impacting their bottom line. pic.twitter.com/vVHcMeABQN — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 5, 2023

Yes, it's just GOT to be because more people are on diet medications and not because of something that would be a much more obvious reason.

Or… OR…



It costs too damn much to buy food, so people are buying less.



Call me crazy, but the simplest explanation is often the correct one. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) October 6, 2023

Pretty sure buying $300 in groceries and coming out with 2 bags has something to do with it — BeMe (@DALLASCOWBOYBLU) October 6, 2023

what if I were to tell you that a small container of fresh raspberries priced at $10 is causing this and not ozempic https://t.co/ev0MwZLzU1 — roum kalthoum (@shaolinalan) October 6, 2023

Or, and just spitballing here, food is expensive https://t.co/GRq7b57Wqe — Scott Hanselman 🌮 (@shanselman) October 6, 2023

Hey, that MIGHT be it!

Yes, they’re actually trying to blame a weight loss drug on why people are buying less at the grocery stores…



Anything and everything to cover for Biden’s economic failures https://t.co/BgVMcqhLLd — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) October 7, 2023

All while Biden's blaming the media for not working hard enough to make people believe they're better off economically than they really are. "Thank you sir, may I have another!?"

