Dan Bongino Leaving the FBI in January

Here's some breaking news: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is leaving his post at the FBI in January. Bongino made the announcement himself on X:

I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January.

I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.

Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.

God bless America, and… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 17, 2025

"… all those who defend Her. 🇺🇸"

President Donald Trump was asked about the news and said that Bongino had done a great job.

🚨 DAN BONGINO is LEAVING the FBI



“Dan did a GREAT JOB,” President Trump said.



Bongino is an absolute patriot. Thank you for your service, sir 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7NLXZoePrq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 17, 2025

Thank you to you and your family for your service, Dan. You are a blessing to this country and movement.



We are grateful for your commitment to America, President Trump and reforming the justice system.



God bless you and God bless America. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) December 17, 2025

Can’t wait to see you back on air! 👏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 17, 2025

Thank you for your service, Dan.



I’m looking forward to watching your show. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 17, 2025

Thanks Dan, look forward to hearing you again! — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) December 17, 2025

We need you there. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 17, 2025

True. But if he's leaving, let's hope we can find the person most like him to replace him.

Thank you Dan for taking the time and putting in the energy, determination and grit you had to muster to enter that pit of vipers. — Brad Staggs - MoJoMaster (@realBradStaggs) December 17, 2025

God bless you Dan and thank you for your service. Now let's get you back on the air because I've missed your show! — The Elephant in the Room (@elephant_23) December 17, 2025

Congrats! You served well and you’re getting out before DC destroys you. More need to prioritize that lesson. Proud of you. ❤️ — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 17, 2025

Thank you for everything you’ve done, Dan. Not going to lie though… this is super disappointing. If there was anyone I knew for 100% I could trust at the FBI, it was you. — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) December 17, 2025

It will be good to have Bongino back on the air. As someone said above, congratulations for surviving the snake pit … the FBI still needs to be fumigated.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, integrity is coming back to the FBI.

