AG Keith Ellison Announces Settlement With Kia and Hyundai Over Car Thefts
WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen...
Miles ‘Anonymous’ Taylor Putting Up Billboards That Would Make the Seditious Six Proud
Sen. Ed Markey Says Trump’s Travel Ban Is ‘Racism Disguised as Security’
Nearly $150,000 Raised for Elderly Employee Harassed at Target for Wearing a Charlie...
Texas Senatorial Candidate Says ‘You Can’t Love God and Abuse the Immigrant’
Here's Are Some Buzzkills for Dems About the Poll Showing AOC Beating JD...
Absentee Eric: No-Show Swalwell Adds Another Dubious Accomplishment to His Gubernatorial C...
Brown University Engages in Suspicious Behavior Following Shooting, and Tim Burchett Expos...
Jack Smith Pummeled by Questions, Runs From Reporters When Arriving on Capitol Hill
Sen. John Kennedy Nukes Dem Claims Hegseth and Rubio's Briefing Didn't Justify Narco...
CNN Host Reminds Ilhan Omar ICE Said They Never Pulled Over Her Son...
A Georgia Senate Panel's Grilling Fani Willis About Her Trump Witch Hunt Spending...
VIP
Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Leads Dem Pivot on Reasons Narco Boats Shouldn't Be...

Dan Bongino Leaving the FBI in January

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Here's some breaking news: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is leaving his post at the FBI in January. Bongino made the announcement himself on X:

Advertisement

"… all those who defend Her. 🇺🇸"

President Donald Trump was asked about the news and said that Bongino had done a great job.

True. But if he's leaving, let's hope we can find the person most like him to replace him.

Recommended

WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention
Doug P.
Advertisement

It will be good to have Bongino back on the air. As someone said above, congratulations for surviving the snake pit … the FBI still needs to be fumigated.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, integrity is coming back to the FBI.

Help us report on Trump's successes as they make our intelligence agencies great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention
Doug P.
AG Keith Ellison Announces Settlement With Kia and Hyundai Over Car Thefts
Brett T.
Nearly $150,000 Raised for Elderly Employee Harassed at Target for Wearing a Charlie Kirk T-Shirt
Brett T.
Absentee Eric: No-Show Swalwell Adds Another Dubious Accomplishment to His Gubernatorial Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Miles ‘Anonymous’ Taylor Putting Up Billboards That Would Make the Seditious Six Proud
Brett T.
Here's Are Some Buzzkills for Dems About the Poll Showing AOC Beating JD Vance (Update: AOC Weighs In!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention Doug P.
Advertisement