Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'

Pretty much any poll you look at these days will tell you the same thing: The vast majority of Americans think "Bidenomics" sucks.

However, today Biden delivered remarks after the jobs report was released and actually blamed the media for being the reason people don't realize they've got it so much better economically under his administration.

No, seriously, that's what Biden said -- and he had a rather odd example in an attempt to prove a point:

Biden is asked about why Americans aren't happy about the economy:



"You all are not the happiest people about what you report. You get more legs when you report something negative... I think [Americans] know they're better off financially than they were before. It's a fact." pic.twitter.com/ZWM9kX0Pdk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2023

Biden's trademark confusion was also on full display. And now the media knows they need to work on their dog reporting:

"Why do you think most people still don't feel positive or feel good news about the economy?"



BIDEN: "You turn on the television and there's not a whole lot about 'boy saves dog as he swims in the lake,' ya know? It's about 'somebody pushed the dog in the lake.'" pic.twitter.com/bFYISyuxN2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2023

Wait, WHAT!?

he’s basically saying that people feel bad about everything being much more expensive because the media is biased https://t.co/3wQrmTsds3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 6, 2023

For Biden, the media is the only reason the full awfulness of this administration isn't being fully reported, and that's how he thanks them?

David Axelrod’s “you can’t jawbone people into feeling better” has apparently not gotten through to this White House https://t.co/pWCYwvw2Xc — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 6, 2023

"It's the media's fault you don't realize you have more money than you actually think" is something else.

This is why they shield him as much as they can from any kind of open press or time for questioning. https://t.co/FIYpZAWaIZ — DaftDutchie (@theleftb00b) October 6, 2023

Biden's dog example in his criticism of media coverage was... interesting.

Makes sense. Always hearing about that dog getting pushed into the lake. https://t.co/u6SW2uDbnl — John Now at Friendster Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 6, 2023

Now we're a little worried about Commander and Major.

The President makes an analogy that media coverage on the September jobs report will be like telling the part of the story where the bad guy pushes the dog in the lake.

He’s confused, we’re confused. I’m worried about the dog. https://t.co/qWJHqnuMnb — K80 Dubz (@KatieAciditie) October 6, 2023

Yet people wonder why Major bit his way out of that White House. #SaveCommander https://t.co/6KnW4AdlN5 — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 6, 2023

But the sign language interpreter nailed it! You can almost smell Biden's BS through the screen:

We all know Biden's full of 💩



However, I would like to book this interpreter to walk around with me and narrate my day to day life. I think my life would be a lot more interesting if she told the story. https://t.co/Jxirawd1HK — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) October 6, 2023

Nailed it!

***

