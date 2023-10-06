'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to...
Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'

Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on October 06, 2023
Gif meme

Pretty much any poll you look at these days will tell you the same thing: The vast majority of Americans think "Bidenomics" sucks.

However, today Biden delivered remarks after the jobs report was released and actually blamed the media for being the reason people don't realize they've got it so much better economically under his administration.

No, seriously, that's what Biden said -- and he had a rather odd example in an attempt to prove a point:

Biden's trademark confusion was also on full display. And now the media knows they need to work on their dog reporting:

Wait, WHAT!?

For Biden, the media is the only reason the full awfulness of this administration isn't being fully reported, and that's how he thanks them?

"It's the media's fault you don't realize you have more money than you actually think" is something else.

Biden's dog example in his criticism of media coverage was... interesting.

Now we're a little worried about Commander and Major.

But the sign language interpreter nailed it! You can almost smell Biden's BS through the screen:

Nailed it!

