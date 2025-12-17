AG Keith Ellison Announces Settlement With Kia and Hyundai Over Car Thefts

Dan Bongino Leaving the FBI in January
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 17, 2025
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

First of all, Keith, it's pronounced HUN-day. You should have learned this while suing them.

Minnesota Keith Ellison announced a settlement with car makers Kia and Hyundai on Wednesday, somehow making it a public safety issue that Kia and Hyundai vehicles were too easy to steal. So, now people who have had their cars stolen will receive millions in restitution. 

Maybe it's just us, but we wonder what Ellison plans to do about all of the car thieves in his state— you know, go after the real bad guys, not the manufacturers. It's ridiculous that he frames this as a public safety issue. 

Speaking of St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter said something so cryptic at the press conference that we're going to leave it up to you to interpret: "accountability is strengthened when it's shared with opportunity." Add to that, "Public safety is not optional."

The fact that he's proud of this is laughable. Kia and Hyundai should sue Minnesota for making their cars such a target for criminals.

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. They should consider doing the same in Minnesota.

We've covered the decay of blue cities for years. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

