AG Keith Ellison Announces Settlement With Kia and Hyundai Over Car Thefts

First of all, Keith, it's pronounced HUN-day. You should have learned this while suing them.

Minnesota Keith Ellison announced a settlement with car makers Kia and Hyundai on Wednesday, somehow making it a public safety issue that Kia and Hyundai vehicles were too easy to steal. So, now people who have had their cars stolen will receive millions in restitution.

Maybe it's just us, but we wonder what Ellison plans to do about all of the car thieves in his state— you know, go after the real bad guys, not the manufacturers. It's ridiculous that he frames this as a public safety issue.

We hold people accountable when they steal cars, and we should, but we also hold accountable the corporations that made those cars dangerously easy to steal.



Kia and Hyundai cut corners. Minnesotans paid the price. We took them to court, and we won. pic.twitter.com/iPXixpO1iO — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) December 17, 2025

“What was the car wearing when it got robbed?” — JVT (@jvtentertains) December 17, 2025

Show us the statistics and convictions of those charged, plus convicted, with their terms of conviction. — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) December 17, 2025

I think locking up bad guys works better so we can live in a high trust society. — marina (@marinasmigielsk) December 17, 2025

Mpls had about 9,000 cars stolen in 2024.



St Paul had about 2,000 cars stolen in 2024.



The entire county of Anoka had about 400 cars stolen in 2024.



The problem isn't the cars. The problem is the people. — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) December 17, 2025

Speaking of St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter said something so cryptic at the press conference that we're going to leave it up to you to interpret: "accountability is strengthened when it's shared with opportunity." Add to that, "Public safety is not optional."

Today's announcement is about more than a successful lawsuit. It’s about accountability. It sends a clear message to Hyundai, Kia, and others that when corporate decisions jeopardize public safety, there are consequences. pic.twitter.com/zr8GUMop7r — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter) December 17, 2025

Yay, you made cars more expensive and extorted some car manufacturers for money in the state coffers. How noble. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) December 17, 2025

If you held people accountable for stealing cars you wouldn't have kids out there with 25 arrests — The Good Shepherd (@DubielRaymond) December 17, 2025

Oddly, making Minnesota taxpayer money easy to steal and then benefiting from it comes with zero penalty. — Cory Martinson (@corymartinson) December 17, 2025

Blaming the automaker for someone stealing a car is about the dumbest thing I've ever heard. — Sarcasm_IS_Wit (@SarcasmISwit) December 17, 2025

What’s next are you gonna sue homeowners for making their houses so easy to break into? — DESC0 (@DESC03) December 17, 2025

Coming soon:



We are holding front door lock manufacturers accountable for making it to too easy to break into homes in Minnesota. — Howie (@HowieLongggg) December 17, 2025

I guess this was easier than cutting crime. — Leonidas (@LeonidasofTroy) December 17, 2025

Prosecution rates for car theft in Minneapolis are low, with recent data showing police clearing less than 2% of auto thefts by arrest as of late 2023... — Skol Vikes! (@Sanski09) December 17, 2025

This is the most absurd thing I’ve heard in 2025. — Many Moonz (@ManyMoonzz) December 17, 2025

The fact that he's proud of this is laughable. Kia and Hyundai should sue Minnesota for making their cars such a target for criminals.

You should try punishing criminals. I know it’s a crazy idea, but it just might work. — Wendy 🇺🇸 (@wendyscott73) December 17, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. They should consider doing the same in Minnesota.

