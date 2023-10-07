'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist atta...
Biden WH's 'boilerplate' statement on Hamas attacks in Israel is finally out

Doug P.  |  12:12 PM on October 07, 2023

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is at war after attacks from Hamas:

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise and unprecedented land, see and air attack on Israel, which its leader said included firing about 5,000 rockets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded saying the country was at war with Hamas and that reservists would be called up to boost the armed forces. “The enemy will pay a price it has never known before," he said.

At least 40 Israelis have been killed, health officials said. At least 198 people were killed after Israeli strikes, the Gaza health ministry said.

For several hours people were wondering where the Biden White House's reaction was, and now we have this statement:

Here's the entire statement via the White House website:

This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel. The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering.
 
Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded.
 
My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

It took about 12 hours for the Biden White House to put out the statement, which didn't go unnoticed:

It's worth noting that Sen. Ted Cruz and others had a statement out about eight hours before the Biden White House.

*** 

