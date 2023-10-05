NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this meme about Mar-a-Lago

The judge in Donald Trump's civil trial in New York raised eyebrows, especially for anybody who has ever bought property in South Florida.

A New York judge ruled last week that former President Donald Trump inflated the value of his Mar-a-Lago estate by an eye-popping 2,300%. That finding, part of shocking ruling that found Trump and his adult sons liable for fraud, was just one of multiple examples in which Judge Arthur Engoron found the Trump real estate empire to have been grossly inflated in value. But the Mar-a-Lago finding in particular is raising eyebrows among real estate and legal experts because of the metric Judge Engoron relied on: the county tax assessor’s appraisal value. “From 2011-2021, the Palm Beach County Assessor appraised the market value of Mar-a-Lago at between $18 million and $27.6 million,” Engoron wrote in his ruling.

But the judge used the tax assessor's valuations from about a decade ago, however, the whole idea was so the Left could get some attempted mockery mileage out of that.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is running with it:

Donald Trump's art of the steal.



Mar-a-Lago⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xdnC0j04Ya — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 5, 2023

The word "approximately" is doing heavier lifting than a construction crane in that graphic.

Is this parody? 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 5, 2023

It's hard to tell anymore.

If you think Mar-a-Lago is worth $25 million, you’re too stupid for words. https://t.co/2qc7S0DejP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 5, 2023

Maybe James should offer Trump $26 million for Mar-a-Lago and see if he jumps at the "opportunity."

That's actually hilarious. The property with no building is worth $25 million. Also, you want a low appraised value for taxes. So. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) October 5, 2023

The Left's now going to try and charge Trump for the tax assessor's valuation, aren't they? We wouldn't put it past AG James.

It is so mind-numbingly stupid that I cannot comprehend how the Left and this moron NY AG decided this would be the hill they chose to die on. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 5, 2023

The entire matter in the New York court is utterly ridiculous, but then again, Letitia James ran for office on a pledge to get Trump on... anything. So far she's gotten a ridiculous meme out of it.

If you think Mar-a-lago is worth 25 million, then I have beach front property in Iowa for 10 mil. https://t.co/pplaPU9DLC — Austin (@lasvegas11428) October 5, 2023

20 acres, 128 rooms, over 110,000 square feet, 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms but….25 million 🤡 pic.twitter.com/YsLn2JMvRi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 5, 2023

You can't make this stuff up.

