CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist...
President Biden still insists that walls don't work
Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations
AOC's 2019 tweet about RACIST walls has people waiting for another dramatic photo...
'Suuure, go with that.' Democrats spread wage gap myth on #LatinaEqualPay day and...
In a SHOCKING twist, a radical LEFTIST Biden administration employee hates the police...
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss...
What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation
What's going on?! Biden White House has ANOTHER dog removed because it won't...
You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking...
'LOL-NO': AOC melodramatically insists we're in a CLIMATE EMERGENCY, gets BURIED in tsunam...
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Bob Menendez wife BOMBSHELL drops...
Allow Biden to explain why he HAS TO build more border wall (but...
Trump Has a Fiery Warning for America

NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this meme about Mar-a-Lago

Doug P.  |  5:19 PM on October 05, 2023
Meme screenshot

The judge in Donald Trump's civil trial in New York raised eyebrows, especially for anybody who has ever bought property in South Florida. 

A New York judge ruled last week that former President Donald Trump inflated the value of his Mar-a-Lago estate by an eye-popping 2,300%. 

That finding, part of shocking ruling that found Trump and his adult sons liable for fraud, was just one of multiple examples in which Judge Arthur Engoron found the Trump real estate empire to have been grossly inflated in value. 

But the Mar-a-Lago finding in particular is raising eyebrows among real estate and legal experts because of the metric Judge Engoron relied on: the county tax assessor’s appraisal value. 

“From 2011-2021, the Palm Beach County Assessor appraised the market value of Mar-a-Lago at between $18 million and $27.6 million,” Engoron wrote in his ruling. 

Advertisement

But the judge used the tax assessor's valuations from about a decade ago, however, the whole idea was so the Left could get some attempted mockery mileage out of that.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is running with it:

The word "approximately" is doing heavier lifting than a construction crane in that graphic.

It's hard to tell anymore. 

Maybe James should offer Trump $26 million for Mar-a-Lago and see if he jumps at the "opportunity."

The Left's now going to try and charge Trump for the tax assessor's valuation, aren't they? We wouldn't put it past AG James.

Recommended

CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist activist
Brett T.
Advertisement

The entire matter in the New York court is utterly ridiculous, but then again, Letitia James ran for office on a pledge to get Trump on... anything. So far she's gotten a ridiculous meme out of it.

You can't make this stuff up.

Related:

NY AG who campaigned on promise to get Trump no matter what plays victim (and a race card)

Try not to roll your eyes at NY AG Letitia James' statement before Trump's civil trial

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist activist
Brett T.
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss the censors OFF
Sam J.
You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking congressman to ancestors' slaves
Amy Curtis
What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation
Coucy
Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations
Coucy
'Suuure, go with that.' Democrats spread wage gap myth on #LatinaEqualPay day and eyes ROLL
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist activist Brett T.
Advertisement