Try not to roll your eyes at NY AG Letitia James' statement before Trump's civil trial

Today is the first day of Donald Trump's civil trial in New York:

The fraud lawsuit that could cost former President Donald Trump control of some of his most prized prized properties went on trial Monday, with New York state lawyers vowing to hold him accountable while he denounced the case as a politically motivated “scam.” The civil case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accuses the business-mogul-turned-politician and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by habitually misstating his wealth in financial statements.

Heading into the courthouse on the first day of the civil trial, Trump called it another "witch hunt":

BREAKING: Former Pres. Trump has arrived at court for the first day of his civil fraud trial, calling out NY Attorney General Letitia James for running "the single greatest witch hunt of all time."



The latest: https://t.co/b8X69xFvx1 pic.twitter.com/ASVVd7WkeE — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2023

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Leticia James took a page from Merrick Garland's book for her statement:

Former Pres. Trump has arrived in New York for a $250 million lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel him to the White House.



NY Attorney General Letitia James addressed the media ahead of his arrival: "No matter how powerful you… pic.twitter.com/fMtXj0wXi2 — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2023

"No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law."

That sure sounds familiar! And you'd think if it were remotely true they wouldn't have to keep saying it so much.

What this really means:

"No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you have, if we don't like you, you're not above the law." — The Professor (@TheProfessorZ) October 2, 2023

That statement is laughable coming from somebody who literally campaigned for office on the promise of getting Donald Trump no matter what.

Her disdain for him because of her politics is written all over her face and heard in her tone. She campaigned on "getting Trump".

Everyone knows what this is. pic.twitter.com/IZ1PlsHDZv — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) October 2, 2023

AG James saying "no one is above the law" now when her campaign for office appeared determined to put somebody beneath it is as shameless as it gets.

