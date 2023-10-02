Try not to roll your eyes at NY AG Letitia James' statement before Trump's civil trial

Twitter/X greets California carpetbagger Laphonza Butler's note of acceptance as only it c...
Doug P.  |  12:00 PM on October 02, 2023
Twitchy

Today is the first day of Donald Trump's civil trial in New York:

The fraud lawsuit that could cost former President Donald Trump control of some of his most prized prized properties went on trial Monday, with New York state lawyers vowing to hold him accountable while he denounced the case as a politically motivated “scam.”

The civil case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accuses the business-mogul-turned-politician and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by habitually misstating his wealth in financial statements.

Heading into the courthouse on the first day of the civil trial, Trump called it another "witch hunt":

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Leticia James took a page from Merrick Garland's book for her statement: 

"No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law."

That sure sounds familiar! And you'd think if it were remotely true they wouldn't have to keep saying it so much.

That statement is laughable coming from somebody who literally campaigned for office on the promise of getting Donald Trump no matter what.

AG James saying "no one is above the law" now when her campaign for office appeared determined to put somebody beneath it is as shameless as it gets.

*** 

