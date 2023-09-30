POTUS trips all over himself AND other Dems lecturing about division & accepting...
OUCH! Ron DeSantis gave Bill Maher a recent history lesson in 'election denial'

Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on September 30, 2023

As our readers are well aware, the Democrats and much of the media would like everybody to believe that nobody ever questioned the results of an election until November of 2020. They call those people "election deniers," and they are supposedly grave threats to "democracy" (the Left's definition of a healthy democracy is "when Democrats control everything."

Yesterday Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was interviewed on Bill Maher's show and served up a fantastic self-awareness check for Dems & media (as always, pardon the redundancy) who hyperventilate whenever a non-Democrat questions the results of an election: 

And that's how it's done!

No more hypocrisy should be tolerated from these people: 

Shameless.

*** 

Related:

Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interview

Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate


So Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't kick Tucker Carlson's dog?

***

