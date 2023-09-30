OUCH! Ron DeSantis gave Bill Maher a recent history lesson in 'election denial'

As our readers are well aware, the Democrats and much of the media would like everybody to believe that nobody ever questioned the results of an election until November of 2020. They call those people "election deniers," and they are supposedly grave threats to "democracy" (the Left's definition of a healthy democracy is "when Democrats control everything."

Yesterday Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was interviewed on Bill Maher's show and served up a fantastic self-awareness check for Dems & media (as always, pardon the redundancy) who hyperventilate whenever a non-Democrat questions the results of an election:

Ron DeSavage absolutely obliterates Bill Maher when he asks him why he campaigned with election deniers.



DeSantis reminds everyone about Democrat hysteria over the 2016 election.



Maher has no comeback 😂 pic.twitter.com/uQTDIU1FGl — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) September 30, 2023

And that's how it's done!

Best comeback I have ever seen to this “election denier” nonsense https://t.co/TrtMeZYTT3 — AtlantaStu 1776 (@AtlantaStu) September 30, 2023

No more hypocrisy should be tolerated from these people:

Here are 24 STRAIGHT MINUTES of Democrats denying election resultspic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Shameless.

