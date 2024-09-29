Trump Posts Prayer to St. Michael, and Angry Little Troll Robert Reich Wants Us to Find It 'Terrifying'

The Left love to remind us what a devout, faithful Catholic Joe Biden is. He's not, and if the media bothered to do even two minutes' basic research, they would figure out the things Joe Biden supports -- like abortion -- are in direct conflict with the Catholic faith.

So, of course, they have no clue about basic Catholic teachings or things like feast days. Earlier this month, Ana Navarro made a fool of herself trying to dunk on Donald Trump for posting an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe -- one of the many names by which the Virgin Mary is known -- on Mary's birthday.

Robert Reich has outdone her, however, by freaking out about Trump posting a prayer to St. Michael the Archangel:

Trump increasingly suggests that he is God's chosen instrument of wrath and that his opponents are “evil spirits” to be ”cast into hell.”



If you don’t find this terrifying, you’re not paying attention. pic.twitter.com/ybhti3FSlB — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 29, 2024

Uh oh, is this that 'creeping Christian nationalism' we're supposed to be worried about?

Take a chill pill, Bobby.

This is a normal prayer. This writer's parish says it every Mass; her sons' schools recite it daily.

It's not terrifying.

Oh, also, today is the Feast of St. Michael the Archangel. So, yeah.

It’s a traditional Catholic prayer, Robert. The guy has survived several assassination attempts, so it’s understandable that he’s fears darker forces are at work. Maybe instead of insulting millions of believers, point out issues you have with Trump’s policies. Just a thought. — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) September 29, 2024

And a good thought.

The cited prayer was actually composed by Pope Leo XIII in 1886 and recited after the celebration of Holy Mass. Today is the Feast of St. Michael in the Western Church, hence the posting of the prayer by many. https://t.co/Tv9Bav3fyZ — Father V (@father_rmv) September 29, 2024

A Google search would've helped clear this up for Bobby.

What’s actually terrifying is that you teach college students for a living and this is your reaction to somebody tweeting a prayer — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2024

Now that's truly terrifying.

I’m pretty sure he’s asking Saint Michael to defend us from evil spirits.



But what do I know? I just read what he posted instead of making something up like you did. — Tim Troy (@Troy_Tim) September 29, 2024

And it wasn't hard not to lie.

It’s okay Robby. He’s not talking about Leprechauns. You’re safe. — AmErican (@Flipper628) September 29, 2024

Ouch.

Also, hahahahahahahaha!

This is the St. Michael prayer and today is Michaelmas. I have lots of friends who posted it today, too. Are you suggesting they are under the impression that they too are “God’s Chosen Instrument”? Or are you just a complete potato? pic.twitter.com/krWeE32ZxM — OwlixB 🇻🇦🦉 (@OwlixB) September 29, 2024

He's a potato.

Michelmas, Christian feast of St. Michael the Archangel is celebrated in western churches today. If you leftists weren’t so evil and unhinged, you would know this. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 29, 2024

They're too unhinged, though.

I think we all know why so many things are terrifying for you. You’re gonna be okay little guy. pic.twitter.com/BMkd241Bid — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 29, 2024

This made us laugh out loud.

Bob, this is a very common Catholic prayer. It has nothing to do with being an instrument of wrath and everything to do with God’s love and protection. https://t.co/GPKNHmoRqo pic.twitter.com/Y0Ls7XOJqi — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 29, 2024

Bob's an idiot though, so he doesn't realize this.

Does Robert Reich think Donald Trump is St Michael the Archangel? That’s wild, man. https://t.co/D6wZYJvYlR — ieshua Ceannaideach (@OrigenOfSpices) September 29, 2024

Totally wild.

Sir, today is Michaelmas in the Western Christian church. https://t.co/lWp0Y2NC7U https://t.co/yOF4jUDJLi — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 29, 2024

Calendars are your friend, Bob.

You have to be a complete moron to come to this conclusion.



It’s the prayer of St. Michael on his feast day. Just about every Catholic in the country has heard of this prayer, he’s also the patron saint of police officers. https://t.co/hxbxw56F5k — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 29, 2024

Bob's never gonna leave his house once he hears every Catholic in America has heard of -- and probably said -- this prayer at some point.

It's astonishing how some people eagerly post evidence of their ignorance. https://t.co/q4u6ao8qWs — Ruth Joy (@RuthJoy96960173) September 29, 2024

Really is. But also amusing.

St Michael defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen. https://t.co/aNmng8HW2P — Heron Capital (@HeronCapital) September 29, 2024

Amen.