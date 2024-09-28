Is Christian Nationalism in the Room With Us Right Now? Mother Jones Editor Offended by 'Blessed' Remark

Christian nationalism is not a thing. It's a Leftist-created boogeyman, meant to scare their voters into thinking the Right plans on making America a theocracy.

They've been saying it's coming for years -- this writer remembers Lefties telling her George W. Bush was going to head the 'Christian Taliban' in America two decades ago. And yet nada.

Meet Clara Jeffery, who was recently on an Alaska Air plan when the flight attendant had the audacity to engage in normal human conversation.

Creeping Christian nationalism alert: @AlaskaAir flight attendant just wished us a “blessed” night as we landed in SFO (!) to groans. Other adjectives that would have sufficed: great, awesome, fabulous, amazing, fantastic…



As my rowmate said, “this ain’t Montgomery, sweetie.” — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) September 28, 2024

What an absolute horrible person Clara is. Don't be like Clara.

Prayers that you get through this difficult time. I’m sure it was very traumatic. — Magills (@magills_) September 28, 2024

She's truly living in a dystopia of basic politeness.

Hopefully, you didn't tell her 'goodbye' pic.twitter.com/iN3y0PnV42 — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) September 28, 2024

Hopefully she doesn't sneeze in front of another person.

She might consider their response a hate crime.

You should have said “thank you” like a decent human being. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 28, 2024

She's not a decent human being, though.

Respectfully, I’m a pretty left leaning guy and I wish folks a blessed day fairly often. It’s just a nice thing to say — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 28, 2024

Wait until you see her response to this:

Eh. It’s a matter of respect for the audience before you. Respecting their space and norms and wishes. Dominant cultures always feel they have a right to enforce their norms and intents. And…way off @AlaskaAir’s brand. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) September 28, 2024

Yes. That's how the 'dominant culture' works. Would Clara go to the Middle East and not cover her head because of her objection to the dominant culture 'enforce their norms and intents'?

Let us know how that works out for you.

Also, politeness isn't Alaska Air's brand? News to us, and probably them.

You're "migrating to Threads" so slowly you're leaving a visible slime trail in your oozing wake, you elitist, bigoted snob pic.twitter.com/wTvZXBugRy — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) September 28, 2024

She sure is.

OH LOOK!

And there's more:

There she goes, imposing 'norms and intents' on poor Gisele. Bigot.

Somehow on this packed flight, the center seat next to me is empty. Truly I am blessed. pic.twitter.com/LkOT41MtnU — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 27, 2019

Her rowmate was probably offended by this.

The Bay Area has been blessed with some extremely good public health officials like Sara Cody (and in SF, Dr. Grant Colfax) and with politicians who listened: https://t.co/1MpLEmczYu — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 29, 2020

She just spread Christian nationalism to the entire Bay Area.

Why are you imposing the dominant culture on those poor people.

Blessed to have a kid that when I suggested that the jeans most likely to fit his frame were in the women's section, he didn't bat an eye. "Why are there men's and women's sections, anyway. That's dumb."



He's been complaining about the fake pockets, also. pic.twitter.com/bpREVnzHls — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 25, 2022

By her own rules, she's a CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST, TOO!

Why can't you just be decent and use my pronouns?



Why can't you just accept that you're "cis"?



ZOMG! YOU JUST SAID "BLESSED" HELLO ACLU?? I HAVE SOME GRADE A CHRISTOFASCISM TO REPORT! https://t.co/pvKRq1pvD7 — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) September 28, 2024

These people are not only deranged, they're hypocrites.

They have no problem imposing their 'norms and intents' on the dominant culture, with consequences. Clara is trying to get a flight attendant fired for offending her, and thinks she's the good guy here.

Isn’t your primary audience made up of unshaven harpies who greet each other with “Blessed Be” https://t.co/LECpbOiZJF — Kaya (@sisterinferior) September 28, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

I know what you mean. The other day I sneezed and my son said "bless you" so I called him a Nazi and sent him off to re-education camp.



I'll miss that little Nazi. https://t.co/uAOQYD43k6 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 28, 2024

You did what you had to do. Clara would be proud.

Bushels and bushels.

Blessed: (adj) bringing pleasure, contentment, or good fortune.



What a monster she was. https://t.co/FIVcP4AvcQ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 28, 2024

Truly, a monster.

I’m sorry this happened to you. Your reaction is v. normal and healthy and the flight attendant was definitely intent on oppressing you with her faith. https://t.co/AYrYzgYR4W — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 28, 2024

She'll probably need years of therapy to recover from this.