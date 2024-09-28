Is Christian Nationalism in the Room With Us Right Now? Mother Jones Editor Offended by 'Blessed' Remark

Christian nationalism is not a thing. It's a Leftist-created boogeyman, meant to scare their voters into thinking the Right plans on making America a theocracy.
They've been saying it's coming for years -- this writer remembers Lefties telling her George W. Bush was going to head the 'Christian Taliban' in America two decades ago. And yet nada.
Meet Clara Jeffery, who was recently on an Alaska Air plan when the flight attendant had the audacity to engage in normal human conversation.
Creeping Christian nationalism alert: @AlaskaAir flight attendant just wished us a “blessed” night as we landed in SFO (!) to groans. Other adjectives that would have sufficed: great, awesome, fabulous, amazing, fantastic…— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) September 28, 2024
As my rowmate said, “this ain’t Montgomery, sweetie.”
What an absolute horrible person Clara is. Don't be like Clara.
Prayers that you get through this difficult time. I’m sure it was very traumatic.— Magills (@magills_) September 28, 2024
She's truly living in a dystopia of basic politeness.
Hopefully, you didn't tell her 'goodbye' pic.twitter.com/iN3y0PnV42— Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) September 28, 2024
Hopefully she doesn't sneeze in front of another person.
She might consider their response a hate crime.
You should have said “thank you” like a decent human being.— FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 28, 2024
She's not a decent human being, though.
Respectfully, I’m a pretty left leaning guy and I wish folks a blessed day fairly often. It’s just a nice thing to say— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 28, 2024
Wait until you see her response to this:
Eh. It’s a matter of respect for the audience before you. Respecting their space and norms and wishes. Dominant cultures always feel they have a right to enforce their norms and intents. And…way off @AlaskaAir’s brand.— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) September 28, 2024
Recommended
Yes. That's how the 'dominant culture' works. Would Clara go to the Middle East and not cover her head because of her objection to the dominant culture 'enforce their norms and intents'?
Let us know how that works out for you.
Also, politeness isn't Alaska Air's brand? News to us, and probably them.
You're "migrating to Threads" so slowly you're leaving a visible slime trail in your oozing wake, you elitist, bigoted snob pic.twitter.com/wTvZXBugRy— GeroDoc (@doc_gero) September 28, 2024
She sure is.
Is this Christian nationalism? https://t.co/5aLo7KV72Z pic.twitter.com/vplAjgdwEh— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 28, 2024
OH LOOK!
And there's more:
Bless Gisele Pelicot. Hero. https://t.co/20lcKDdoYb— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) September 25, 2024
There she goes, imposing 'norms and intents' on poor Gisele. Bigot.
Somehow on this packed flight, the center seat next to me is empty. Truly I am blessed. pic.twitter.com/LkOT41MtnU— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 27, 2019
Her rowmate was probably offended by this.
The Bay Area has been blessed with some extremely good public health officials like Sara Cody (and in SF, Dr. Grant Colfax) and with politicians who listened: https://t.co/1MpLEmczYu— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 29, 2020
She just spread Christian nationalism to the entire Bay Area.
#blessed? https://t.co/8luAJ4Jo63— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 2, 2015
Why are you imposing the dominant culture on those poor people.
Blessed to have a kid that when I suggested that the jeans most likely to fit his frame were in the women's section, he didn't bat an eye. "Why are there men's and women's sections, anyway. That's dumb."— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 25, 2022
He's been complaining about the fake pockets, also. pic.twitter.com/bpREVnzHls
By her own rules, she's a CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST, TOO!
Why can't you just be decent and use my pronouns?— Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) September 28, 2024
Why can't you just accept that you're "cis"?
ZOMG! YOU JUST SAID "BLESSED" HELLO ACLU?? I HAVE SOME GRADE A CHRISTOFASCISM TO REPORT! https://t.co/pvKRq1pvD7
These people are not only deranged, they're hypocrites.
They have no problem imposing their 'norms and intents' on the dominant culture, with consequences. Clara is trying to get a flight attendant fired for offending her, and thinks she's the good guy here.
Isn’t your primary audience made up of unshaven harpies who greet each other with “Blessed Be” https://t.co/LECpbOiZJF— Kaya (@sisterinferior) September 28, 2024
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
I know what you mean. The other day I sneezed and my son said "bless you" so I called him a Nazi and sent him off to re-education camp.— Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 28, 2024
I'll miss that little Nazi. https://t.co/uAOQYD43k6
You did what you had to do. Clara would be proud.
Bushels of blessings, Clara!! https://t.co/fzhE2u5WBE— Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 28, 2024
Bushels and bushels.
Blessed: (adj) bringing pleasure, contentment, or good fortune.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 28, 2024
What a monster she was. https://t.co/FIVcP4AvcQ
Truly, a monster.
I’m sorry this happened to you. Your reaction is v. normal and healthy and the flight attendant was definitely intent on oppressing you with her faith. https://t.co/AYrYzgYR4W— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 28, 2024
She'll probably need years of therapy to recover from this.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member