Is Christian Nationalism in the Room With Us Right Now? Mother Jones Editor Offended by 'Blessed' Remark

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on September 28, 2024
ImgFlip

Christian nationalism is not a thing. It's a Leftist-created boogeyman, meant to scare their voters into thinking the Right plans on making America a theocracy.

They've been saying it's coming for years -- this writer remembers Lefties telling her George W. Bush was going to head the 'Christian Taliban' in America two decades ago. And yet nada.

Meet Clara Jeffery, who was recently on an Alaska Air plan when the flight attendant had the audacity to engage in normal human conversation.

What an absolute horrible person Clara is. Don't be like Clara.

She's truly living in a dystopia of basic politeness.

Hopefully she doesn't sneeze in front of another person. 

She might consider their response a hate crime.

She's not a decent human being, though.

Wait until you see her response to this:

Yes. That's how the 'dominant culture' works. Would Clara go to the Middle East and not cover her head because of her objection to the dominant culture 'enforce their norms and intents'? 

Let us know how that works out for you.

Also, politeness isn't Alaska Air's brand? News to us, and probably them.

She sure is.

OH LOOK!

And there's more:

There she goes, imposing 'norms and intents' on poor Gisele. Bigot.

Her rowmate was probably offended by this.

She just spread Christian nationalism to the entire Bay Area.

Why are you imposing the dominant culture on those poor people.

By her own rules, she's a CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST, TOO!

These people are not only deranged, they're hypocrites.

They have no problem imposing their 'norms and intents' on the dominant culture, with consequences. Clara is trying to get a flight attendant fired for offending her, and thinks she's the good guy here.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

You did what you had to do. Clara would be proud.

Bushels and bushels. 

Truly, a monster.

She'll probably need years of therapy to recover from this.

