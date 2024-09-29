WATCH: Wisconsin Voter Says She's Voting for Trump Because She Felt SAFER With Him in Office

The Left loves to claim Donald Trump is a racist Nazi, but they can't site any specific, recent examples. But they're sure he really hates minorities. The reality, however, is different. Back in August we told you about Martha Raddatz being left incredulous (and exposing herself as kinda racist) by a Black voter who listed the reasons why she's voting for Trump.

Here's another Black woman in Milwaukee, WI who said she's voting for Trump because she felt safer when he was president.

Watch:

Imagine this 👇



Milwaukee, Wisconsin resident says she felt SAFER when President Trump was in office.



"I'm voting for Donald Trump in 2024."



Drop this smart lady a clap 👏 below. pic.twitter.com/DBdyl45YIf — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) September 28, 2024

And the Democratic Party will ignore her concerns.

More and more people are waking up to the fact that no matter whether they like Trump's style personally, they have to vote for him if for no other reason than survival. — BelannF (@BelannF) September 28, 2024

It's about economic survival.

This is amazing. A Black woman in Milwaukee and I were talking about high prices at the grocery store yesterday. We startd talking. Turns out she loves Trump because of how life was under him and hates and distrusts Kamala and Biden — Sandra (@SandraKM123) September 28, 2024

Biden-Harris inflation is hitting minority communities hard.

Now this is truly interesting 👇https://t.co/Czt6IF7paT — Francois Leclerc (@f_leclerc20037) September 28, 2024

It is interesting.

Hopefully there will be enough like her that see the light and stop voting for the same policies over and over again that do not help them. https://t.co/QH9obVhAWq — Kevin (@knewenigma) September 28, 2024

We hope so.

Wisconsin lady: “I felt safer under Trump!”



Everyone felt safer under Trump!



pic.twitter.com/S2VuCot4XC — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 28, 2024

We sure did.

Definitely border czar Harris has put us in great danger! pic.twitter.com/FvuAGErnjd — Freedom 7 (@conservfam7) September 28, 2024

This ad should be plastered across the airwaves until election day.

We need Law and Order. If they were reporting crime properly. I guarantee you the crime rate is higher than in the 90s. — Brian west (@BrianWest_X) September 28, 2024

Which is why they're not. If reality was good, they wouldn't have to fudge the numbers.

We were all safer when Trump was President. https://t.co/GrPVVHviFy — Faded 2 Jaded (@StevenDughetti) September 29, 2024

No wars, less crime, affordable gas/groceries/rent. Yeah, things were better.

While Kamala Harris welcomes criminals into the country and backs Title IX reform that puts men in women's spaces and women's sports.

There's a clear choice here, and people see it.