WATCH: Wisconsin Voter Says She's Voting for Trump Because She Felt SAFER With Him in Office

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Left loves to claim Donald Trump is a racist Nazi, but they can't site any specific, recent examples. But they're sure he really hates minorities. The reality, however, is different. Back in August we told you about Martha Raddatz being left incredulous (and exposing herself as kinda racist) by a Black voter who listed the reasons why she's voting for Trump.

Here's another Black woman in Milwaukee, WI who said she's voting for Trump because she felt safer when he was president.

Watch:

And the Democratic Party will ignore her concerns.

It's about economic survival.

Biden-Harris inflation is hitting minority communities hard.

It is interesting.

We hope so.

We sure did.

This ad should be plastered across the airwaves until election day.

Which is why they're not. If reality was good, they wouldn't have to fudge the numbers.

No wars, less crime, affordable gas/groceries/rent. Yeah, things were better.

While Kamala Harris welcomes criminals into the country and backs Title IX reform that puts men in women's spaces and women's sports.

There's a clear choice here, and people see it.

