J.K. Rowling DUNKS on Trans Activist Who Called Her 'Bigot' Before He Was Jailed for Rape

Trans activists keep proving J.K. Rowling right, and the more they scream that she's a 'bigot' and a 'TERF', the more delicious it is when they face justice for committing crimes.

Advertisement

Trans activist Lexi Bowen's real name is Alexander Secker, and he was convicted of rape in July:

🚨UPDATE🚨



A transgender rapist whose identity was obscured by British news outlets had been obsessed with JK Rowling in the period leading up to his conviction.



Alexander "Lexi" Secker labeled women critical of gender ideology "nazis" and "bigots."https://t.co/XT7ecbrP2T — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) July 5, 2024

Reduxx reports:

A trans-identified male recently convicted of raping a woman was a vocal “anti-TERF” activist who targeted women critical of gender ideology. Lexi Secker, also known as Lexi Bowen, was “tried as a woman” for the horrific crime. The assault is said to have taken place in Blunsdon, Wiltshire, on April 23, 2023. While details are extremely limited, it is known that Secker began identifying as woman in the period between the assault and his court hearings. At the time of his arrest, he was known as Alexander Secker. In a statement on the arrest, Wiltshire Police referred to Secker as a “person convicted of rape,” adding that he was recorded as a male by police but “tried as a woman” in court. Media subsequently utilized “she/her” pronouns to refer to Secker, with most outlets referring to him as a “transgender woman.”

Absolutely absurd.

Rowling made her opinion about Secker known:

The important thing to remember is, he's a total one off*, none of the other men arguing against women-only spaces are predators** and we won't find out down the line there are more rapists hiding in plain sight.***



*He really isn't.

**They totally are.

***We definitely will. pic.twitter.com/VW7jYb92zW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2024

BOOM.

There scariest part is, how many examples are needed? I would have said one was one too many. https://t.co/x4wwBAF5Dn — Sall Grover (@salltweets) September 29, 2024

One is too many.

One is too many, but there's no limit to what the fundamentalists are prepared to excuse rather than accept they might have been wrong. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2024

No limit whatsoever.

But it never happens! — Alison Stewart (@alison_stewart5) September 29, 2024

Never, ever. Except when it does.

Never, ever, ever. Only depraved bigots could imagine that men arguing for the removal of safeguarding for women and girls have any motive other than a desire to see a fairer, more just and tolerant world. Honestly, it makes me weep to think of their selflessness. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2024

She's the queen of biting sarcasm.

No hate to trans folk who are genuinely just getting on with life.



However, that community is enriched for mental illness, pedophilia and sexual assault.



Their wants also conflict with women’s rights and this is a problem.



It doesn’t make you a bigot to point that out. https://t.co/BDCISDAncb pic.twitter.com/wQJZCbufbe — Finn, PhD (@Finn000000000) September 29, 2024

No, it does not.

That Thing That Never Happens?



Well… you guessed it. https://t.co/rE1Yi6IwFS — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) September 29, 2024

Advertisement

It keeps happening.

So. Weird.

"Bigoted" Rosie Duffield and "Transphobic" J.K. Rowling was both right about him, though. And now you can see why the violence, the slurs, the perpetual victim status they cash in on, it's because bigoted TERFs see right through the men behind the garish makeup and the head tilt https://t.co/FDUgXVez8F — Maureen (@Georgismum) September 29, 2024

Yes, they can. And it makes the activists so mad.

Indeed, so much selflessness should gain them an award. — Joy Hattula (@HattulaJoy) September 29, 2024

They should.

Their determination to sacrifice rights that weren't theirs to give away should never be forgotten. And believe me, I'll do all I can to make sure it isn't. pic.twitter.com/E2zq1VpEDw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2024

Have we mentioned we love J.K. Rowling? 'Cause we do.