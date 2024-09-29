WATCH: Wisconsin Voter Says She's Voting for Trump Because She Felt SAFER With...
J.K. Rowling DUNKS on Trans Activist Who Called Her 'Bigot' Before He Was Jailed for Rape

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on September 29, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Trans activists keep proving J.K. Rowling right, and the more they scream that she's a 'bigot' and a 'TERF', the more delicious it is when they face justice for committing crimes.

Trans activist Lexi Bowen's real name is Alexander Secker, and he was convicted of rape in July:

Reduxx reports:

A trans-identified male recently convicted of raping a woman was a vocal “anti-TERF” activist who targeted women critical of gender ideology. Lexi Secker, also known as Lexi Bowen, was “tried as a woman” for the horrific crime.

The assault is said to have taken place in Blunsdon, Wiltshire, on April 23, 2023. While details are extremely limited, it is known that Secker began identifying as woman in the period between the assault and his court hearings. At the time of his arrest, he was known as Alexander Secker.

In a statement on the arrest, Wiltshire Police referred to Secker as a “person convicted of rape,” adding that he was recorded as a male by police but “tried as a woman” in court. Media subsequently utilized “she/her” pronouns to refer to Secker, with most outlets referring to him as a “transgender woman.”

Absolutely absurd.

Rowling made her opinion about Secker known:

BOOM.

One is too many.

No limit whatsoever.

Never, ever. Except when it does.

She's the queen of biting sarcasm.

No, it does not.

It keeps happening.

So. Weird.

Yes, they can. And it makes the activists so mad.

They should.

Have we mentioned we love J.K. Rowling? 'Cause we do.

