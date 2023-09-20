So Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't kick Tucker Carlson's dog?

Hey everyone, Michael Wolff has a new book coming out next week called, "The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty." For a lot of conservatives, Fox News fell when it called Arizona for Joe Biden about five minutes after the polls had closed. Then Tucker Carlson, who dominated the 8 p.m. time slot, took his talents to X. "The Five" and "Gutfeld" are still worth tuning in for.

Advertisement

Anyway, to generate some pre-release hype, we're getting a story from the book claiming that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked Tucker Carlson's dog. It looks like Wolff is trying to make DeSantis another Mitt Romney tying the dog carrier to the hood of the car.

Carlson tells RealClearNews' Philip Wegman that the story is "totally made up."

Tucker Carlson tells me that Michael Wolff's claim in his new book that Ron DeSantis kicked the Carlson family dog is "totally made up" and that the story is "absurd." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 20, 2023

DeSantis spokesman @andrewromeo33 also says the story is false: pic.twitter.com/lIv9hw1iNl — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 20, 2023

This is the big reveal from the book? Can't wait to not read it.

Oh man can't believe Wolff might have printed something inaccurate! — Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) September 20, 2023

When even CNN has to write up an entire article BLASTING Michael Wolff for his lies and lack of fact-checking or basic decency in his “writings”…. Oy. https://t.co/oRArK3BPk4 pic.twitter.com/fNVzioMcdS — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) September 20, 2023

Do you see that? Even Oliver Darcy says not to believe everything you read.

Did you interview the dog? — Jerry Skurnik (@PrimeNewYork) September 20, 2023

They literally have no dirt of Desantis if they are running with this crap. — JimBearNJ (@JimBearNJ1) September 20, 2023

The same Michael Wolff who claimed that Nikki Haley was having an affair with Donald Trump and had no source's

In which @morningmika tossed Wolff off the set of Morning Joe?

That guy? — Ultra-Extreme Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) September 20, 2023

Laura Loomer hardest hit. — fata4life (@elivenspire) September 20, 2023

I'm unsure how this could get more asinine. — Daniel (@dmm12345) September 20, 2023

Lol this is the funniest press smear I've ever heard. "Republicans won't turn on him if we say he kicked some random dog...I know, what if we say he kicked Tucker Carlson's dog? They'll have to hate him then!" Amazing — Lucy Jane (@scourthehorse) September 20, 2023

Michael Wolff is absurd. — justin illusion (@JustinIllusionn) September 20, 2023

Advertisement

The man does crank out a lot of books. Interesting that they're trying to present presidential candidate DeSantis as a dog-kicker as well as a fascist dictator.

Watch Wolff make the rounds after his book is published. We're sure MSNBC already has him booked.

***