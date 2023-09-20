Barstool's Dave Portnoy calls out activist WaPo journo writing a hit piece ('THIS...
So Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't kick Tucker Carlson's dog?

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 20, 2023

Hey everyone, Michael Wolff has a new book coming out next week called, "The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty." For a lot of conservatives, Fox News fell when it called Arizona for Joe Biden about five minutes after the polls had closed. Then Tucker Carlson, who dominated the 8 p.m. time slot, took his talents to X. "The Five" and "Gutfeld" are still worth tuning in for.

Anyway, to generate some pre-release hype, we're getting a story from the book claiming that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked Tucker Carlson's dog. It looks like Wolff is trying to make DeSantis another Mitt Romney tying the dog carrier to the hood of the car.

Carlson tells RealClearNews' Philip Wegman that the story is "totally made up."

This is the big reveal from the book? Can't wait to not read it.

Do you see that? Even Oliver Darcy says not to believe everything you read.

The man does crank out a lot of books. Interesting that they're trying to present presidential candidate DeSantis as a dog-kicker as well as a fascist dictator.

Watch Wolff make the rounds after his book is published. We're sure MSNBC already has him booked.

***

