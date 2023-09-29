Elon Musk destroys Adam Schiff and his laughable concern about X and 'election misinformation'

Elon Musk has been extra bothersome to many Democrats lately. Yesterday Musk visited the border and exposed more of the disaster that the Biden administration has created.

Throw in the fact that the Democrats no longer have full say in what does and does not constitute "misinformation" on Musk's X platform and Rep. Adam Schiff is in full crisis mode while displaying his usual shameless lack of self-awareness:

Elon Musk just fired half of the Election Integrity Team at X.



Allowing election misinformation to fester on this platform opens our democracy up to further attack and disinformation.



But Elon seems fine with that. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) September 28, 2023

The Democrats no longer control all of social media and it's driving Schiff even crazier than usual.

Schiff expressing concern about "election misinformation" is as rich as it can get.

Schiff: I can't believe Musk allows election misinformation on this platform.



Also Schiff: https://t.co/6a8kEqWlPI pic.twitter.com/tbRyRIIsBf — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 29, 2023

Schiff is the King of spreading "misinformation" and that's the reason he's often invited on the left-leaning media outlets.

You’re the one spreading disinformation. He’s replacing them. — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) September 29, 2023

Here's what Schiff's really saying:

“us politicians are the only ones that are supposed to spread misinformation” — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 29, 2023

One of the biggest liars in Congress claiming to be concerned about rooting out lies is laughably pitiful.

Musk's response was solid gold:

Schiff knows a lot about posting misinformation – he’s an expert at doing it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Bingo! Schiff's definition of "misinformation" is "truths unhelpful to the Left's goals and narratives."

***

***

