Miranda Devine can't help but notice which WaPo articles Dems are putting on record

Doug P.  |  4:34 PM on September 28, 2023
meme

The first hearing of the House Oversight Committee's impeachment inquiry has wrapped up for the day, and the Democrats certainly did their best to distract from the subject at hand. There were Dems who talked about Trump, sounded alarms about a possible government shutdown and even portrayed Joe Biden as merely being guilty of loving his "child," Hunter.

But some Democrats did present what they consider "evidence" of Biden's innocence and the New York Post's Miranda Devine couldn't help but notice that a go-to journo for the Dems has been one of the hackiest of lib media hacks, the Washington Post's Philip Bump: 

It's certainly no wonder why the Democrats are eager to use Bump's articles in defense of the Bidens. After all, this is the same WaPo writer:

The Democrats certainly aren't going to introduce THIS into the congressional record:

That's way too accurate for the Democrats to want in the official record!

Probably a safe bet!

The picture of "journalism" right there.

*** 

