Miranda Devine can't help but notice which WaPo articles Dems are putting on record

The first hearing of the House Oversight Committee's impeachment inquiry has wrapped up for the day, and the Democrats certainly did their best to distract from the subject at hand. There were Dems who talked about Trump, sounded alarms about a possible government shutdown and even portrayed Joe Biden as merely being guilty of loving his "child," Hunter.

But some Democrats did present what they consider "evidence" of Biden's innocence and the New York Post's Miranda Devine couldn't help but notice that a go-to journo for the Dems has been one of the hackiest of lib media hacks, the Washington Post's Philip Bump:

The Democrats in this impeachment inquiry just love the Washington Post, particularly disinformation artist Philip Bump. They keep introducing these flawed articles into the congressional record because they have no defense for the damning evidence against Joe Biden — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 28, 2023

It's certainly no wonder why the Democrats are eager to use Bump's articles in defense of the Bidens. After all, this is the same WaPo writer:

Here’s @pbump’s response to a simple question from @noam_dworman about what he as a journalist thinks of Hunter Biden’s text message to his adult daughter explaining that he has to give half his income to his father. The lack of curiosity is stunning. https://t.co/HuXKIMUVhC pic.twitter.com/Aa4dXZ6HJR — a newsman (@a_newsman) September 1, 2023

The Democrats certainly aren't going to introduce THIS into the congressional record:

Honestly, if random WaPo articles are being entered into the congressional record, a copy of Laptop From Hell has to be there as a corrective. https://t.co/3Jbc000yg2 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 28, 2023

That's way too accurate for the Democrats to want in the official record!

Articles are not evidence, but do their readers know this? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 28, 2023

I would bet Phil Bump specifically writes his articles for the sole purpose of Democrats using them to enter into the congressional record Lol — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) September 28, 2023

Probably a safe bet!

The picture of "journalism" right there.

