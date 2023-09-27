People having trouble spotting EVs in Biden's climate unfriendly modes of transportation

Yesterday, President Biden visited a UAW picket line near Detroit, and everybody was thrilled by his appearance. Well, some were... maybe:

Look at that excitement!

Townhall's Katie Pavlich made note of Biden's forced transition to electric vehicles during his picket line visit. Biden's EV push is actually hurting auto workers (and many others):

Biden will walk the UAW picket line today in Michigan while pretending this climate change agenda isn't a major part of the strike/forced transition to electric vehicles through regulation by his administration https://t.co/owjdZekRxP — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 26, 2023

As usual, when it comes to the issue of the forced transition to EVs, Biden is leading by example. Wait, no he isn't:

Any EVs in there? https://t.co/dcbmjjB10n — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) September 26, 2023

We don't really see any. Hmm:

Biden, who constantly calls on Americans to reduce carbon emissions and calls climate change the "greatest existential threat," arrives at the UAW strike in his two-dozen-plus-vehicle motorcade pic.twitter.com/oKcZ6zlfXw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2023

Climate hypocrite Joe Biden arrives at the UAW strike in his gas-guzzling vehicle motorcade.



Biden's push for electric vehicles is a major reason the workers are striking.



Rules for thee... pic.twitter.com/vyr4QTaflV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 26, 2023

Even better, after spending a few minutes at a UAW picket line near Detroit, the "clean energy" president then loaded up the motorcade, fired up non-electric Air Force One and headed to California for fundraisers with some of those billionaires he always says don't pay their fair share. If only hypocrisy could be a source of power.

This sums it up pretty well... pic.twitter.com/0XgjJGmeQ6 — Brian Frye (@bfrye21) September 26, 2023

Unreal.

***

