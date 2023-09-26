That's some wicked side-eye: Biden speaks at UAW picket line and it isn't well-received

Almost two weeks ago, the United Auto Workers went on strike. They are on strike after their contract with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis expired at midnight on 9/14. At the time, 13,000 workers walked off the line, and that strike has grown to workers in over 20 states. The AP reported President Biden planned to visit the striking workers today:

President Joe Biden grabbed a bullhorn on the picket line Tuesday and urged striking auto workers to “stick with it” in an unparalleled show of support for organized labor by a modern president. Donning a union ballcap and exchanging fist bumps, Biden told United Auto Workers strikers that “you deserve the significant raise you need” as he stopped in the Detroit area just a day ahead of a planned visit by former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in next year’s election. “No deal, no wheels!” workers chanted as Biden arrived at a General Motors parts distribution warehouse, one of several facilities that has been targeted in a widening strike now in its 12th day. “No pay, no parts!”

Biden credited unions with building the middle class. Watch:

Biden tells striking UAW workers at picket line: "Wall Street didn't build the country. The middle class built the country. Unions built the middle class." https://t.co/GeHKpOT3di pic.twitter.com/DiZVsintrM — Axios (@axios) September 26, 2023

The same middle class who is feeling the pinch of Bidenomics, Mr. President?

Sure seems like Biden lied -- sorry, embellished walking the picket lines.

Also Biden today: "I marched a lot of UAW picket lines when I was a Senator since 1973. But I tell you what— first time I’ve ever done it in person.”



The president spent a total of 12 minutes with workers on the picket line and just barely over an hour in Michigan overall. He's… https://t.co/ElRRcpHVUV — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 26, 2023

How can this be the first time he's done it in person if he's marched a lot of picket lines? Make it make sense.

Huh? If this was his first picket line march in person today, when he "marched" in a lot of UAW picket lines before today, did he do it on Zoom? — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) September 26, 2023

Glad we're not the only ones who caught that.

Not everyone was impressed with the President, however. That's some wicked side-eye.

The majority of Americans are not in a union.

11.1% of Americans belong to a union. 88.9% don't. — Chris Dorsey (@chrisdorsey) September 26, 2023

The number of households in unions in 2022 was 10.1% per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and down from 10.3% in 2021.

The small crowd seemed to reflect this:

Sounds like a very small crowd for an appearance by a President, even this one. https://t.co/GXcHOgmlIn — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 26, 2023

Others pointed out a big problem the unions have is caused by Biden and his push for electric vehicles and related subsidies:

This is so bizarre. A major reason the union is upset is explicitly because of Biden’s EV subsidies and regulations. It’s like smacking someone and saying “that must have hurt! You deserve Justice!” https://t.co/4aFDw2B77d — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) September 26, 2023

Government mandates make cars less affordable, with the impact costing consumers a predicted $7,200 in 2025. Indeed, the standards impact the middle class most of all:

The Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency Standard (CAFE) requires car makers to increase the average fuel economy of cars and light trucks produced for sale in the United States. This requirement significantly increases the cost of production for car manufactures, and in turn, increases costs for consumers. A recent Heritage Foundation study found that the standards for 2016 model year cars hurt consumers by at least $3,800 per car, with this figure reaching $7,200 per vehicle for the 2025 car buyers. Furthermore, the analysts estimated that between 3.1 million to 14.9 million households would not have enough credit to purchase a new car under the current 2025 CAFE standards.

We all see the prices of cars, new and used, going up. Just like everything else.

And Joe Biden is destroying it all in exchange for an energy policy written by China and an economy crippled by inflation. https://t.co/rkek068qrs — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) September 26, 2023

Yup.

Joe Biden is the one that wants to make all electric cars. He's the one that will make them jobless. How funny is that? https://t.co/1OFY5TGzeG — Just an American (@Barbara25361443) September 26, 2023

It would be, if it wasn't so sad.

If Biden cared about workers he would stop his insane climate-mandates that hurt American workers and send their jobs overseas. https://t.co/0ZqxToFVWR — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 26, 2023

Spoiler alert: he doesn't really.

I guess Biden still hasn’t found time to visit East Palestine Ohio but he has time for the picket lines. https://t.co/kLdXORIWLI — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) September 26, 2023

He's got his priorities.

I'm not sure what's older.... him or his canned platitudes. https://t.co/fI02DRmVUw — Paul (@MolsonKicksButt) September 26, 2023

We giggled. And the answer is Biden.

Flew AF1 to Michigan for that, then tells me not to fly. The hypocrisy of the left, rules for thee, not for me. So much for climate change... https://t.co/wJSdhkEG21 — Chupacabras 🇺🇲 ♍ (@miresjs) September 26, 2023

Right?

And several people pointed out that Biden spent a whopping 12 minutes on the picket line before hopping on Air Force One to a glitzy fundraiser in California.

After spending about 12 minutes at the UAW picket line and just over an hour total in Michigan, Biden boards AF1 using the short stairs and heads to California for a ritzy fundraiser with Hollywood liberals pic.twitter.com/UyFFEKA4J8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2023

We hope the president has a nice time rubbing elbows with celebrities, while every day Americans continue to struggle under his policies.

