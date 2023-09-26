That's some wicked side-eye: Biden speaks at UAW picket line and it isn't well-received

AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to...
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on September 26, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Almost two weeks ago, the United Auto Workers went on strike. They are on strike after their contract with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis expired at midnight on 9/14. At the time, 13,000 workers walked off the line, and that strike has grown to workers in over 20 states. The AP reported President Biden planned to visit the striking workers today:

President Joe Biden grabbed a bullhorn on the picket line Tuesday and urged striking auto workers to “stick with it” in an unparalleled show of support for organized labor by a modern president.

Donning a union ballcap and exchanging fist bumps, Biden told United Auto Workers strikers that “you deserve the significant raise you need” as he stopped in the Detroit area just a day ahead of a planned visit by former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in next year’s election.

“No deal, no wheels!” workers chanted as Biden arrived at a General Motors parts distribution warehouse, one of several facilities that has been targeted in a widening strike now in its 12th day. “No pay, no parts!”

Biden credited unions with building the middle class. Watch:

The same middle class who is feeling the pinch of Bidenomics, Mr. President?

Sure seems like Biden lied -- sorry, embellished walking the picket lines.

How can this be the first time he's done it in person if he's marched a lot of picket lines? Make it make sense.

Glad we're not the only ones who caught that.

Not everyone was impressed with the President, however. That's some wicked side-eye.

The majority of Americans are not in a union.

The number of households in unions in 2022 was 10.1% per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and down from 10.3% in 2021. 

The small crowd seemed to reflect this:

Others pointed out a big problem the unions have is caused by Biden and his push for electric vehicles and related subsidies:

Government mandates make cars less affordable, with the impact costing consumers a predicted $7,200 in 2025. Indeed, the standards impact the middle class most of all:

The Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency Standard (CAFE) requires car makers to increase the average fuel economy of cars and light trucks produced for sale in the United States. This requirement significantly increases the cost of production for car manufactures, and in turn, increases costs for consumers.

A recent Heritage Foundation study found that the standards for 2016 model year cars hurt consumers by at least $3,800 per car, with this figure reaching $7,200 per vehicle for the 2025 car buyers.  Furthermore, the analysts estimated that between 3.1 million to 14.9 million households would not have enough credit to purchase a new car under the current 2025 CAFE standards.

We all see the prices of cars, new and used, going up. Just like everything else.

Yup.

It would be, if it wasn't so sad.

Spoiler alert: he doesn't really.

He's got his priorities.

We giggled. And the answer is Biden.

Right?

And several people pointed out that Biden spent a whopping 12 minutes on the picket line before hopping on Air Force One to a glitzy fundraiser in California.

We hope the president has a nice time rubbing elbows with celebrities, while every day Americans continue to struggle under his policies.

***

