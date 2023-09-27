Here's what CNN's all over after another House Oversight bombshell about the Bidens

SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that...
Doug P.  |  12:49 PM on September 27, 2023
Journalism meme

Yesterday we told you about House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sharing information about an interesting address on China's payments to Hunter Biden

From the House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.  

“Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does. In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States. When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children,” said Chairman Comer.

“Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family’s corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability.”

Naturally the "no evidence" crowd is expected to keep saying exactly that:

Meanwhile, CNN was spotted being all over a Biden-related story in a segment that sounds like the White House press office wrote: 

CNN would obviously really rather cover what's happening with Trump: 

Ah, "journalism"!

It seems like they'd dislocate a shoulder from carrying all that water but they definitely plan to keep going.

