'Nothing to see here': Rep. Comer discovers interesting address on China payments to Hunter Biden

This afternoon, Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, announced that he has received bank wire records revealing payments from China in the amount of $260,000 to Hunter Biden in 2019. What's more interesting than the proof of payment is the address where those payments were sent.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING🚨



I just subpoenaed & obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Beijing in 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President.



Joe Biden’s Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both money wires from China. pic.twitter.com/jzRX2o1hB1 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 26, 2023

Well, well, well. This just gets curiouser and curiouser. In fairness, Hunter Biden did list that address as his home during that period (which doesn't actually mean he lived there). So, naturally paid Democrat shills want to dismiss these payments to Hunter completely.

Is this another nothingburger?



What the GOP isn’t telling you, however, is the fact that Hunter Biden was living in his father’s home in Wilmington, Delaware in parts of 2019.



If that’s his home address, that’s obviously the only place he could likely list as the address.… pic.twitter.com/xitDNMGwdL — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 26, 2023

Never mind that Hunter is getting a quarter million from Chinese business executives, the same ones he pressured using his father's name, even saying that his dad was in the room. Ed Krassenstein wants you to understand that this is simply the plight of most crack addicts with loving fathers.

Only problem is, he forgot to consult with the other Krassenstein twin on this one.

No, the theory wouldn’t be Russia. The theory would be Rudy Giuliani and those associated with him. Considering the laptop is dropped off at a blind guys repair shop 3000 miles away from where Hunter Biden lived, and that blind guy was a Trump supporter who contacted Giuliani… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 26, 2023

So, which is it, Krassentein Duo? Did Hunter live at Joe's house or did he live 3,000 miles away?

Either way, it seems like if you get enough 'nothingburgers,' they add up to a pretty darn big 'somethingburger.'

All this talk of burgers aside (it's making us hungry), Twitter seemed certain that the media would give this its due attention and coverage.

Or not.

BuT ThErE Is No EvIdENcE! https://t.co/aAoYa4t7W5 — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 26, 2023

"I don't know what that means. I don't know. I have no idea. He was ordering Uber Eats. I don't know. I have no idea. Can I go? Please? Oh god.." https://t.co/8kyWiipqCV pic.twitter.com/hJNDo8C4JO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2023

Advertisement

No evidence! No evidence! Nothing to see here! https://t.co/ijRw7nI3Oi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2023

If the media shouts it loudly enough, they'll even start to believe it. No one else will, but they can convince themselves at least.

That address where they found all the classified docs? Happening place over there. https://t.co/TCBEcFz24i — Magills (@magills_) September 26, 2023

Look, there aren't that many jammin' spots in Delaware. The Bidens have to make their own fun. $250K helps with that.

Looks like Trump’s going to have to get indicted again. https://t.co/dkOsvyi0k3 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 26, 2023

LOL. Yes, that does seem to be the preferred tactic for distracting from Biden's corruption. Send down another Trump indictment.

Shhhh, no time for that!



Instead, CNN has Jake Tapper and Alyssa Farah Griffin rhetorically demanded we engage in self-flaggellation right now for not being as pious and righteous as they are or Cassidy Hutchinson is. https://t.co/j5f3culcef — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 26, 2023

The walls are closing in on the Biden Crime syndicate.



Joe Biden lied to the American people.



What did the China entity receive for its payment? https://t.co/HO1zSH12Xb — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) September 26, 2023

Advertisement

And there it is. That is the $260,000 question in this instance. With all of the money Hunter has received from many foreign nations, agents, and bad actors, what was exchanged in return?

If Comer's committee can start showing all those quid pro quos, even the most willfully blind in the media won't be able to claim 'no evidence' anymore.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!