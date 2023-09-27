Hey, maybe THIS is why Joe Biden said he never spoke with Hunter...
Biden 'bombshells every day' from House Oversight (here's ANOTHER)

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on September 27, 2023
Meme

In case you missed it, here's what the House Oversight Committee put out yesterday about the Bidens and payments from Chinese nationals in 2019:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.  

Fast forward a day and we've got another story. This one's about the Delaware Assistance US Attorney and Joe Biden:

Here's the email from Wolf in regards to a warrant relating to a FARA investigation: 

And this is the identity of "political figure one":

We're still being told there aren't two different sets of justice.

Literally every day.

And a very deep sewer at that.

No, not at all! It's even more amazing when we remember this started with "I never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings."

Wait for it.

UPDATE: Here's yet another:

*** 

WH spox 'caught in a blatant lie' while trying to spin Biden out of the latest Oversight bombshell

***

