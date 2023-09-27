Biden 'bombshells every day' from House Oversight (here's ANOTHER)

In case you missed it, here's what the House Oversight Committee put out yesterday about the Bidens and payments from Chinese nationals in 2019:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.

Advertisement

Fast forward a day and we've got another story. This one's about the Delaware Assistance US Attorney and Joe Biden:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Newly released emails and documents show that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf DID NOT ALLOW AGENTS TO INVESTIGATE JOE BIDEN as part of a FARA probe. pic.twitter.com/MBYrCWi0Tz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 27, 2023

Here's the email from Wolf in regards to a warrant relating to a FARA investigation:

And this is the identity of "political figure one":

We're still being told there aren't two different sets of justice.

Literally every day.

It's not a swamp. It's a sewer. https://t.co/4PXcDD1ZY8 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 27, 2023

And a very deep sewer at that.

The things that you could do it say when your party has hijacked every agency in America — James David (@JamesDavidNY) September 27, 2023

But NO EVIDENCE! 🤣🤣😆 — Jules (@julievriahi) September 27, 2023

No, not at all! It's even more amazing when we remember this started with "I never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings."

What will Trump be accused of to silence this bombshell news? https://t.co/1dQ3iUxILm — Dan Radovich 🇺🇸 (@DanRadovich) September 27, 2023

Wait for it.

UPDATE: Here's yet another:

🚨 NEW: A few months before Joe Biden announces he is running for President, Jim Biden texts Hunter about working with Joe.



“We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work.” pic.twitter.com/Db3FUTWi2a — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 27, 2023

***

WH spox 'caught in a blatant lie' while trying to spin Biden out of the latest Oversight bombshell

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!