WaPo notes that you probably shouldn't believe their poll showing dismal numbers for Biden

ABC News and the Washington Post have a new poll showing dismal news for Biden on all fronts, and the Post has addressed those results -- but we'll get to that in a second.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: ABC/WP POLL (A)



(R) Trump 52% (+10)

(D) Biden 42%



Independents

(R) Trump 52% (+13)

(D) Biden 39%



ABC/WP (A) | n=890 RV | 9/15-20https://t.co/gQAFyanIdp pic.twitter.com/9nDBdNCu6N — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 24, 2023

Forty-four percent of Americans in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll say they've gotten worse off financially under Biden's presidency, the most for any president in ABC/Post polls since 1986. https://t.co/7kiKTut60A — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) September 24, 2023

New WaPo/ABC poll:



Trump 52

Biden 42 https://t.co/8qtlOtqUMe — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) September 24, 2023

But the Post would like everybody know that their own poll might not be accurate.

This is the subheadline for this story at the Washington Post's website:

A finding that shows Trump leading Biden by a wide margin does not match other recent polling, however, suggesting it is an outlier

That's repeated in the body of the story:

The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump’s lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat. The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalitions in this survey, suggest it is probably an outlier.

In other words, "Hey, maybe you shouldn't believe this poll."

They finally came out with something believable and now they're telling us not to believe it?

Washington Post dumps on headline news from its own poll. New survey finds Trump leading Biden by 9 pts among adults. Post says it's 'probably an outlier.' But pollster says result 'not statistically significant' difference from WP polls in Feb and May. https://t.co/lVS2dhjRLQ pic.twitter.com/D31MUW91wG — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 24, 2023

Really though, they might be on to something because it's always a good idea to be skeptical of anything you see in the Washington Post.

