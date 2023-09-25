WaPo notes that you probably shouldn't believe their poll showing dismal numbers for Biden

RedSteeze's take on Jim Acosta getting all BIG AND TOUGH with Rep Norman...
Doug P.  |  10:01 AM on September 25, 2023
Journalism meme

ABC News and the Washington Post have a new poll showing dismal news for Biden on all fronts, and the Post has addressed those results -- but we'll get to that in a second.

But the Post would like everybody know that their own poll might not be accurate.

This is the subheadline for this story at the Washington Post's website:

A finding that shows Trump leading Biden by a wide margin does not match other recent polling, however, suggesting it is an outlier

That's repeated in the body of the story:

The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump’s lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat. The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalitions in this survey, suggest it is probably an outlier.

In other words, "Hey, maybe you shouldn't believe this poll."

They finally came out with something believable and now they're telling us not to believe it?

Really though, they might be on to something because it's always a good idea to be skeptical of anything you see in the Washington Post.

*** 

