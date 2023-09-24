Well, DUH! Poll proves what normal Americans already knew ... families are broke under Biden

Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:20 PM on September 24, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Most Americans know from their own daily experience, but a recent poll proves what most secretly suspected ... almost half of Americans feel they are worse off financially under Biden. Groceries, gas and utilities have skyrocketed, for example. It is hard not to notice.

Exactly. It's working just as the Left wanted it to work. That is just very bad for normal Americans.

Working Americans are way more concerned about utility justice, meaning the ability to pay to keep the lights on.

Clearly, they polled a bunch of American people who do not live paycheck to paycheck.

'Bidenomics' feels like they are literally building on top of the middle class and pounding regular Americans into the ground.

It would be great if Biden would do something different than what he is currently doing, that is for sure.

At least, Carter lived long enough to not hold the title of 'Worst Living President' any longer. That has to be comforting.

That is a feature, not a bug.

This is just an extension of the bad the Obama years wrought. It is basically a third term of crisis.

The honest ones understand all too well. This economy is sinking and is likely going to get so much worse before it gets better. 

