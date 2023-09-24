Well, DUH! Poll proves what normal Americans already knew ... families are broke under Biden

Most Americans know from their own daily experience, but a recent poll proves what most secretly suspected ... almost half of Americans feel they are worse off financially under Biden. Groceries, gas and utilities have skyrocketed, for example. It is hard not to notice.

Forty-four percent of Americans in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll say they've gotten worse off financially under Biden's presidency, the most for any president in ABC/Post Mpolls since 1986. https://t.co/7kiKTut60A — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) September 24, 2023

Bidenomics is working. It's goal was to make us all poorer in the name of "climate justice" and "equity". — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) September 24, 2023

Exactly. It's working just as the Left wanted it to work. That is just very bad for normal Americans.

"Climate justice."



I'm using that one from here on out. 🤣 — JK (@jk_seriouslyjk) September 24, 2023

Working Americans are way more concerned about utility justice, meaning the ability to pay to keep the lights on.

at least 60% are lying — Rock n Roll Kevin (@rocknrollkd) September 24, 2023

That number seems low. — Dirt Merchant (@BeersMalone) September 24, 2023

How could anyone be better off or the same? 56 percent of the people are lying. — Jon (@JonSynnestvedt) September 24, 2023

Baloney. Add 40% to that and we might believe it. — Dona Larson (@Djklarson3) September 24, 2023

And 56% are better?! — Mazy Ostovany (@mazyostovany) September 24, 2023

The other 66% must have been Ukrainian or Chinese. — Stu (@Stu15963724) September 24, 2023

Clearly, they polled a bunch of American people who do not live paycheck to paycheck.

Hey that’s Bidenomics! Building from the middle out and bottom up! LOL LOL — mcvett68 (@mmedcon51) September 24, 2023

'Bidenomics' feels like they are literally building on top of the middle class and pounding regular Americans into the ground.

Sure, from inflation but what was Biden supposed to do about that? — Scott Hulbert (@Scott_W_Hulbert) September 24, 2023

It would be great if Biden would do something different than what he is currently doing, that is for sure.

He’s taking Jimmy Carter’s place in history. — Harold McKinney (@HaroldM15576804) September 24, 2023

At least, Carter lived long enough to not hold the title of 'Worst Living President' any longer. That has to be comforting.

Senior citizens and the poor are hit the hardest. Rising gas rates/gallon hit those mentioned the most. Getting less for your dollar today than on 1/20/2021. Fact not fiction. Those vulnerable groups going backwards. — STANLEY Walus (@StanleyWalus) September 24, 2023

He’s killing the Middle Class pic.twitter.com/t6LPEWRALh — BPaul (@JeepPrairie) September 24, 2023

That is a feature, not a bug.

Well the Obama presidency was bad for my family but the Biden presidency is so much worse. — Rae Rae (@RaeSean8) September 24, 2023

This is just an extension of the bad the Obama years wrought. It is basically a third term of crisis.

Apparently 56% didn’t understand the question — Archibald “ Shoebooty “ Bunker (@meathead13234) September 24, 2023

The honest ones understand all too well. This economy is sinking and is likely going to get so much worse before it gets better.

