Menendez takes from Rubin, Vindman and others are just coincidentally exactly the same

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on September 23, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Yesterday we told you about a take from the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin about the indictments against Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez, and was predictable (not to mention stupid):

As it turned out, as usual, the talking points had been sent out and some didn't even take the time to make it sound like they were capable of presenting original thoughts:

On and on it went:

They're not even trying to hide it anymore (if they ever were).

Grateful Calvin
The stenographer nature of lefties sharing the same talking points aside, it doesn't even make sense:

That obsession remains strong.

*** 

