Menendez takes from Rubin, Vindman and others are just coincidentally exactly the same

Yesterday we told you about a take from the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin about the indictments against Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez, and was predictable (not to mention stupid):

Here's the deal: Menendez resigns. Clarence Thomas resigns. One standard. Corruption is corruption. — Jennifer Now at Threads Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 22, 2023

As it turned out, as usual, the talking points had been sent out and some didn't even take the time to make it sound like they were capable of presenting original thoughts:

The man doesn't have an original thought. pic.twitter.com/jp51cfKolJ — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 22, 2023

On and on it went:

(1) It's hilarious that everyone got the memo and used the approved wording. Just remember: none of these people have their own independent thoughts, they're using PR-pro crafted language farmed to them. (2) This defense is about foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/oZ44KYdood — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 23, 2023

They're not even trying to hide it anymore (if they ever were).

I mean, I'm just totally shocked to see Jen Rubin taking someone else's press release language and fobbing it off as her own, stupidly. — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 23, 2023

Points for effort. https://t.co/tZs8X2Vsg7 — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 23, 2023

The stenographer nature of lefties sharing the same talking points aside, it doesn't even make sense:

Considering that not one single journalist has accused Clarence Thomas of committing a crime, these two things don't seem equivalent. — Brandon Hughes (@BrandonHughes74) September 23, 2023

Yeah, only been obsessed with him since 1990. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 23, 2023

That obsession remains strong.

