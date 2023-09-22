You'll never guess what Jennifer Rubin wants Clarence Thomas to do after Menendez indictment

Pregnant WOMEN: NBC called on the carpet for using ‘pregnant people,' trying to...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:44 PM on September 22, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Senator Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and extortion.

You probably also know that nothing makes a certain former 'conservative blogger' go full cray cray faster than one of her kindred spirits (Democrats) getting exposed.

Yes, we're talking about none other than Jennifer Rubin.

The crazy thing is this actually makes sense in Rubin's head. A dirtbag Democrat gets indicted for actually breaking the law and she thinks it's equivalent to a man who has not been accused of committing any crimes.

Imagine hearing the Menendez news and immediately deciding to bash Clarence Thomas. This is beginning to look like an obsession.

We all know that's 'pro-democracy' Rubin's real concern. She'd like to hand the Court back to the Democrats.

Somehow, she managed to ignore gifts received by other justices and jumped right to Clarence Thomas. Wonder why that is …

Coucy
Well, Jennifer? We're waiting.

Menendez was indicted. Thomas was not.

According to Jen Rubin, 'one standard' must apply, and that standard is to help Democrats in all situations.

Corruption is corruption, right Jen?

We're guessing she would reply to that point by saying 'Argle bargle, drug addiction, blah blah, loving father'. LOL.

For the connoisseur of fine lunacy, they really are each a unique and special treat. Why not both?

LOLOLOL!

This is the proper response to Rubin's ravings.

Ha! Nice.

Hey now! What do you think you're doing bringing logic into this?!

Okay, now we're nearing a deal we can work with …

That's the deal! Let's do this!

***

