You'll never guess what Jennifer Rubin wants Clarence Thomas to do after Menendez indictment

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Senator Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and extortion.

You probably also know that nothing makes a certain former 'conservative blogger' go full cray cray faster than one of her kindred spirits (Democrats) getting exposed.

Advertisement

Yes, we're talking about none other than Jennifer Rubin.

Here's the deal: Menendez resigns. Clarence Thomas resigns. One standard. Corruption is corruption. — Jennifer Now at Threads Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 22, 2023

The crazy thing is this actually makes sense in Rubin's head. A dirtbag Democrat gets indicted for actually breaking the law and she thinks it's equivalent to a man who has not been accused of committing any crimes.

Imagine hearing the Menendez news and immediately deciding to bash Clarence Thomas. This is beginning to look like an obsession.

No sorry, those two are not the same. Menendez’ criminality, and trumped up Democrat B.S. against Clerence Thomas because you don’t control the court are very different things. …Nice try tho — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) September 22, 2023

We all know that's 'pro-democracy' Rubin's real concern. She'd like to hand the Court back to the Democrats.

Somehow, she managed to ignore gifts received by other justices and jumped right to Clarence Thomas. Wonder why that is …

Does the Washington Post have an article about Clarence Thomas being indicted that I can read? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 22, 2023

Well, Jennifer? We're waiting.

Menendez was indicted. Thomas was not.

According to Jen Rubin, 'one standard' must apply, and that standard is to help Democrats in all situations.

Why do you have Clarence Thomas listed but not Joe Biden? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 22, 2023

Corruption is corruption, right Jen?

We're guessing she would reply to that point by saying 'Argle bargle, drug addiction, blah blah, loving father'. LOL.

I honestly can’t decide which deranged lunatic’s twitter account I love more. Jen Rubin or Keith Olbermann. https://t.co/7jwykh6BIV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 22, 2023

For the connoisseur of fine lunacy, they really are each a unique and special treat. Why not both?

LOLOLOL!

This is the proper response to Rubin's ravings.

Ha! Nice.

Thomas went fishing with a friend,Menendez took bribes from Egypt, those are totally the same 🤣🤣 https://t.co/yaYeqcus1C — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 22, 2023

Advertisement

Hey now! What do you think you're doing bringing logic into this?!

Here's the deal: You resign. Emily Heil resigns. One standard. Bias is bias. — D.C. Thornton (@dcthornton) September 22, 2023

Okay, now we're nearing a deal we can work with …

Here's the deal. Menendez goes to prison, Joe Biden gets impeached, and Clarence Thomas stays in the court till he dies or retires. https://t.co/YQ47huNuaN — Sensurround is a bad person (@ShamashAran) September 22, 2023

That's the deal! Let's do this!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!