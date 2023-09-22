'Well well well'! Look who a Menendez aide emailed to request a meeting at then VP Biden's residence

As you might know by now, New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez and his wife have been indicted on bribery charges:

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted Friday on charges that they took bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car for a range of corrupt acts, including having the Democrat use his influence over foreign affairs to benefit the authoritarian government of Egypt. The sweeping indictment alleges that Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided sensitive and non-public U.S. government information to Egyptian government officials and took other steps to secretly help Egypt, including ghost-writing a letter on behalf of Egypt pushing other senators to lift a hold on $300 million in aid to the country. Authorities also allege the senator sought to derail a criminal investigation into an associate by pushing for a U.S. attorney nominee he believed could be influenced.

It might not shock you to know that the House Republicans found a connection between Menendez and one of Hunter Biden's business partners, and it was to request a meeting at the VP's official residence back in 2010:

When an aide to Senator Robert Menendez requested that then VP-Biden host the U.S.-Spain Council's 2010 annual meeting at his official Naval Observatory residence in Washington DC, he contacted Hunter Biden's business partner rather than Joe's White House office. pic.twitter.com/ZHr6Kmvlt3 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 22, 2023

That makes it sound like the standard operating procedure was Hunter or one of his business partners setting up meetings with The Big Gu... er, with Joe Biden.

Well well well https://t.co/9UvKwUHtA3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 22, 2023

As usual, "nothing to see here!" Just a total coincidence no doubt.

What a curious little tidbit https://t.co/plypDIV08Z — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 22, 2023

Menendez apparently never picked up on the "right way" to do things.

It's all one big mafia operating under the guise of government. — Don't Ask Me, I Just Live Here (@Veronica31378) September 22, 2023

Except the Mafia had a code of ethics; these people don't even have that. — Noodogbythebay (@Fishnippl) September 22, 2023

I hope Bob Menendez cuts a deal to rat Joe Biden out… https://t.co/r7s3p2dNKx — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) September 22, 2023

The "birds of a feather" factor is strong in this story.

Everything in corrupt DC eventually comes full circle…. https://t.co/BfR0yjIFKD — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) September 22, 2023

The collective yawns you hear are coming from Washington Post "journalists."

“I don’t know what that means. I don’t. I don’t know. I don’t know what it means. Joe Biden loves his son. Can I go?” https://t.co/JoRqk2mLmq pic.twitter.com/oOmn9bBwP4 — stevemur (@stevemur) September 22, 2023

