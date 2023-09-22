Katie Pavlich points out how Sen. Menendez MIGHT have been able to avoid...
Democrat Senator Indicted for Egyptian Bribes
'Well well well'! Look who a Menendez aide emailed to request a meeting at then VP Biden's residence

Doug P.  |  3:25 PM on September 22, 2023
As you might know by now, New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez and his wife have been indicted on bribery charges:

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted Friday on charges that they took bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car for a range of corrupt acts, including having the Democrat use his influence over foreign affairs to benefit the authoritarian government of Egypt. 

The sweeping indictment alleges that Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided sensitive and non-public U.S. government information to Egyptian government officials and took other steps to secretly help Egypt, including ghost-writing a letter on behalf of Egypt pushing other senators to lift a hold on $300 million in aid to the country. Authorities also allege the senator sought to derail a criminal investigation into an associate by pushing for a U.S. attorney nominee he believed could be influenced.

It might not shock you to know that the House Republicans found a connection between Menendez and one of Hunter Biden's business partners, and it was to request a meeting at the VP's official residence back in 2010: 

That makes it sound like the standard operating procedure was Hunter or one of his business partners setting up meetings with The Big Gu... er, with Joe Biden. 

As usual, "nothing to see here!" Just a total coincidence no doubt.

Menendez apparently never picked up on the "right way" to do things.

The "birds of a feather" factor is strong in this story.

The collective yawns you hear are coming from Washington Post "journalists."

*** 

KJP refuses to comment on Menendez who ironically took a picture with Biden not even 24 hours ago (watch)

***

