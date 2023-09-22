Katie Pavlich points out how Sen. Menendez MIGHT have been able to avoid trouble

As we told you earlier, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and his wife have been indicted on charges of bribery:

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted Friday on charges that they took bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car for a range of corrupt acts, including having the Democrat use his influence over foreign affairs to benefit the authoritarian government of Egypt. The sweeping indictment alleges that Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided sensitive and non-public U.S. government information to Egyptian government officials and took other steps to secretly help Egypt, including ghost-writing a letter on behalf of Egypt pushing other senators to lift a hold on $300 million in aid to the country. Authorities also allege the senator sought to derail a criminal investigation into an associate by pushing for a U.S. attorney nominee he believed could be influenced.

Wow, it sounds like the senator (and his wife) could be in some big trouble.

As Katie Pavlich pointed out, maybe they should have gone about it a little differently:

I mean, Menendez could have had his family members do this for him and everything would have been fine… https://t.co/M97vkgdhLJ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 22, 2023

Right!? Menendez should have consulted "the Big Guy"!

Yeah, he needed a Hunter. pic.twitter.com/TYJmPwFHXA — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) September 22, 2023

Shell companies are an easy thing to setup. — Josh Wilbanks (@jwilbanks618) September 22, 2023

And offshore accounts, etc.

Maybe Menendez will think of that the next time.

