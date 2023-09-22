Democrat Senator Indicted for Egyptian Bribes
Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine...
'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY...
On brand: Barack Obama reminds young people to stay angry and frustrated
Biden's Education Secretary is fed up with parents 'acting like they know what's...
WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense
Dave Portnoy Humiliates Washington Post Reporter
Michael Rapaport called OUT for being a tool so much he FLIPS OUT,...
'Are you drunk?' The New Yorker tries to convict Elon Musk for the...
Joe Concha points out why Karine Jean-Pierre can get away with dodging Peter...
NJ Senator Robert Menendez continues to have a very very VERY bad week
Pentagon will exempt Ukraine spending from possible gov shutdown and peeps have (PISSED...
Mayor of TX border town does NOT agree with KJP about who's responsible...

Katie Pavlich points out how Sen. Menendez MIGHT have been able to avoid trouble

Doug P.  |  1:39 PM on September 22, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

As we told you earlier, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and his wife have been indicted on charges of bribery:

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife were indicted Friday on charges that they took bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car for a range of corrupt acts, including having the Democrat use his influence over foreign affairs to benefit the authoritarian government of Egypt. 

The sweeping indictment alleges that Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided sensitive and non-public U.S. government information to Egyptian government officials and took other steps to secretly help Egypt, including ghost-writing a letter on behalf of Egypt pushing other senators to lift a hold on $300 million in aid to the country. Authorities also allege the senator sought to derail a criminal investigation into an associate by pushing for a U.S. attorney nominee he believed could be influenced.

Advertisement

Wow, it sounds like the senator (and his wife) could be in some big trouble.

As Katie Pavlich pointed out, maybe they should have gone about it a little differently: 

Right!? Menendez should have consulted "the Big Guy"!

And offshore accounts, etc. 

Maybe Menendez will think of that the next time.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Recommended

Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly
Grateful Calvin
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up
Sam J.
'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY political
Sam J.
Biden's Education Secretary is fed up with parents 'acting like they know what's right' for kids
Doug P.
WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense
Sam J.
'Are you drunk?' The New Yorker tries to convict Elon Musk for the sins of his ... grandfather?
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly Grateful Calvin
Advertisement