Mayor of TX border town does NOT agree with KJP about who's responsible for the border crisis

During yesterday's White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged Fox News' Peter Doocy's questions about Biden's intentional border disaster and actually had the gall to try and blame Republicans:

UNBELIEVABLE: Karine Jean-Pierre just straight up REFUSED to answer questions from Fox News' Peter Doocy after calling on him.



She cuts him off, shuts him down, and moves on. pic.twitter.com/pGyrqPhNj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

Doocy: “What do you call it when 10,000 illegals cross the border in a single day.”



Jean-Pierre: “What do you call it when republicans…”



Doocy: You’re not answering



Jean-Pierre: “We’re moving on”

pic.twitter.com/rvKDTDLUt9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 21, 2023

Meanwhile, in the real world, the mayor of the Texas border town of Eagle Pass puts the entire mess right where it belongs, which is at the beach house doorstep of President Biden:

Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Rolando Salinas: Biden is to blame for the border crisis and no one from his administration has called us as thousands illegally cross into the city. We're here abandoned. pic.twitter.com/xZBMYL8MNe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 21, 2023

Of course it's Biden's fault, no matter how much shameless gaslighting and deflecting KJP does.

Meanwhile, the people on the frontlines of the border invasion https://t.co/VwkmNIDa6a — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 22, 2023

The Democrat mayors of cities like Chicago and New York City are also finding out the hard way that, yes, Biden allowed this to happen.

Absolutely insane the administration is just ignoring this and letting it happen… https://t.co/QuH2H8W2MA — Stephen Geiger (@Stephen_Geiger) September 22, 2023

Biden's not only allowing this to happen, but he encouraged it before he even took office:

Flashback:



In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

Biden certainly has his "priorities" this week.

