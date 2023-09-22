Mayor of TX border town does NOT agree with KJP about who's responsible for the border crisis

The Bulwark tries making a pro-life case FOR abortion in their PLIGHT to...
Doug P.  |  9:35 AM on September 22, 2023
Meme screenshot

During yesterday's White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged Fox News' Peter Doocy's questions about Biden's intentional border disaster and actually had the gall to try and blame Republicans:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the real world, the mayor of the Texas border town of Eagle Pass puts the entire mess right where it belongs, which is at the beach house doorstep of President Biden:

Of course it's Biden's fault, no matter how much shameless gaslighting and deflecting KJP does. 

Advertisement

The Democrat mayors of cities like Chicago and New York City are also finding out the hard way that, yes, Biden allowed this to happen. 

Biden's not only allowing this to happen, but he encouraged it before he even took office:

Biden certainly has his "priorities" this week.

*** 

