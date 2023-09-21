Gavin Newsom flew from Calif. to NY to tell the UN that burning...
Biden grins like an idiot while his handlers rush the press out of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on September 21, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden at the White House today, but they announced there would be no press conference because "we allocated the time based on what we think is best for Ukraine." Zelenskyy had apparently set aside time for a joint address to Congress, but Speaker Kevin McCarthy nixed that idea.

The press was allowed a brief glimpse of the historic meeting before Biden's handlers rushed them out of the room. Just look at Biden's face:

It's like the hamster running on a wheel that is his brain died. At least he didn't fall into deep contemplation like he did during the memorial service for victims of the wildfire in Maui.

Caption contest!

And clowns like Wajahat Ali wonder why everyone's all hung up on Biden's age but never talks about Trump's.

