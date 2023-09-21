Anybody believe the WH's reason Biden and Zelenskyy aren't having a press conference?

Ukraine President Zelenskyy is at the U.S. Capitol today, and Senate leadership from both parties sure seem thrilled:

I was proud to welcome President @ZelenskyyUa to the Capitol this morning and hear firsthand about the status of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.



American support for Ukraine is not charity. It’s in our own direct interests – not least because degrading Russia helps to deter China. pic.twitter.com/u0W32MIRrw — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 21, 2023

Zelenskyy is also visiting the White House to speak with President Biden. Normally these kinds of visits come with a press conference where both leaders take some questions from the press, but not this time.

Why not?

Biden NSA Jake Sullivan gave this as the reason:

When asked about why Zelensky and Biden aren’t holding a press conference during his visit to the White House today, Jake Sullivan says, “We allocated the time based on what we think is best for Ukraine.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 21, 2023

All together now: "Sure, Jake!"

If Sullivan were being honest he would have said "based on what's best for Biden," and that does not include another opportunity for public lapses and/or gaffes.

Translation: “We can’t let Biden even read a teleprompter anymore, so this isn’t a good time.” — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) September 21, 2023

What about what is best for Americans? — mrjd27 🇺🇸 (@mrjd27) September 21, 2023

Biden said when he took office that the days of "America First" policies were over, and that's one thing he was telling the truth about.

Zelenskyy also asked for a speech to a joint session of Congress and that's not going to happen:

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has turned down Zelenskyy’s request to address a joint session of Congress.



This is happening the same day Biden will host Zelenskyy at the White House, where there is also no 2x2 press conference scheduled as of now. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 21, 2023

McCarthy should remind Zelenskyy (and Biden) we have our own border disasters to worry about.

