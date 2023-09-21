Anybody believe the WH's reason Biden and Zelenskyy aren't having a press conference?

There's a new hilarious 'tell' when Biden is doing something REALLY stupid ......
Doug P.  |  2:31 PM on September 21, 2023
Twitter

Ukraine President Zelenskyy is at the U.S. Capitol today, and Senate leadership from both parties sure seem thrilled:

Zelenskyy is also visiting the White House to speak with President Biden. Normally these kinds of visits come with a press conference where both leaders take some questions from the press, but not this time.

Why not?

Biden NSA Jake Sullivan gave this as the reason: 

All together now: "Sure, Jake!"

If Sullivan were being honest he would have said "based on what's best for Biden," and that does not include another opportunity for public lapses and/or gaffes.

Biden said when he took office that the days of "America First" policies were over, and that's one thing he was telling the truth about. 

Zelenskyy also asked for a speech to a joint session of Congress and that's not going to happen:

McCarthy should remind Zelenskyy (and Biden) we have our own border disasters to worry about. 

'It is a CORRUPT regime': Rand Paul has HAD IT, goes OFF on Biden and Ukraine like never before (watch)

Biden to announce more $$$$ for Ukraine defense (meanwhile here's our OWN border)

