Barstool's Dave Portnoy notes WaPo journo was NOT eager for scheduled follow-up convo

As we told you yesterday, Barstool's Dave Portnoy got word that the Washington Post was in the midst of preparing some sort of a hit piece and had contacted sponsors for an upcoming event for comment. The emails WaPo journos sent to the advertisers made the activist nature of the "reporting" abundantly clear:

So I caught wind that the Washington Post was proactively reaching out to the sponors of my Pizzafest on Saturday and trying to shame them for being associated with me. I believe the legal term for that is “treacherous interference” Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules.

Portnoy then contacted one of the reporters by phone. If you missed it, first watch the conversation. This alleged reporter got wrecked and so did all of what passes for "journalism" these days:

I Caught Wind That The Washington Post Was Writing A Hit Piece About Me And My Pizzafest So I Did What I Do. I Went on the Offensive pic.twitter.com/5oK2zJqVAs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2023

Ouch!

As you heard in the above video, the reporter agreed to schedule a follow-up conversation this morning.

How did that conversation go? It never happened (at least not yet). According to Portnoy, the WaPo reporter(s) canceled the call:

Just a reminder the @washingtonpost said they wanted to talk to me at 10am today. So it should be right now. Then they cancelled. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 21, 2023

We're not that surprised.

In a word:

Cowards. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 21, 2023

Yep, that's the one. They got wrecked and they know it, and obviously weren't eager for round two.

But she *REALLY DEFINITELY* wanted to talk to you! 😂🙄 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 21, 2023

Confirming it IS in fact a hit piece lol — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 21, 2023

Left wing journalists will try to ruin the lives of normal Americans and then tuck their tail when anyone dares to fight back! https://t.co/eyantcuEMC — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) September 21, 2023

They just hate being called out.

Thinking @emilyaheil's goal was to get Dave cancelled with his advertisers and is too cowardly to admit it. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/sQgsU8czQZ pic.twitter.com/lIEqtQdVSd — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) September 21, 2023

Never fails.

