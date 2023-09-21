Barstool's Dave Portnoy notes WaPo journo was NOT eager for scheduled follow-up convo

'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on...
Doug P.  |  12:23 PM on September 21, 2023
Journalism meme

As we told you yesterday, Barstool's Dave Portnoy got word that the Washington Post was in the midst of preparing some sort of a hit piece and had contacted sponsors for an upcoming event for comment. The emails WaPo journos sent to the advertisers made the activist nature of the "reporting" abundantly clear:

So I caught wind that the Washington Post was proactively reaching out to the sponors of my Pizzafest on Saturday and trying to shame them for being associated with me. I believe the legal term for that is “treacherous interference”   Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules.  

Portnoy then contacted one of the reporters by phone. If you missed it, first watch the conversation. This alleged reporter got wrecked and so did all of what passes for "journalism" these days:

Ouch!

As you heard in the above video, the reporter agreed to schedule a follow-up conversation this morning.

How did that conversation go? It never happened (at least not yet). According to Portnoy, the WaPo reporter(s) canceled the call: 

We're not that surprised.

In a word:

Yep, that's the one. They got wrecked and they know it, and obviously weren't eager for round two.

They just hate being called out.

Never fails.

*** 

