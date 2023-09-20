Mollie Hemingway translates AG Garland's claim that he's 'not the president's lawyer'

Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee today, and as expected the Democrats are trying to get Garland to confirm their narratives while Republicans are trying to get honest answers about... anything.

Here's one example:

QUESTION: "Have you had personal contact with anyone at the FBI headquarters about the Hunter Biden investigation?"



[Long pause]



AG MERRICK GARLAND: "I don't recollect the answer to that question." pic.twitter.com/HSJoaksEJK — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 20, 2023

What does that mean? "Yes," most likely.

At another point, Garland made this claim:

Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland: "I am not the president's lawyer" pic.twitter.com/0G1AyMmVOb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Mollie Hemingway decided that needed to be translated, and here it is:

“Yes, I protect him and his family from investigation of their influence peddling scheme and I destroy norms by aggressively attempting to bankrupt and imprison his entire opposition party, but I wouldn’t say I’m his personal attorney, no.” https://t.co/0RFbb9Fyvt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 20, 2023

Bingo!

It all depends on what you consider a "personal attorney" to be, and Garland clearly has a very narrow definition.

Garland's kindhearted-grandpa-who-just-wants-to-do-the-right-thing schtick is nauseating, knowing the kind of aggressively tyrannical department he’s running. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 20, 2023

Nauseating and maddening.

