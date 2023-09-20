Rob Reiner is once again preaching 'The End Is Nigh'
AG Garland can't explain Ray Epps' J6 misdemeanor vs. 'sending grandmas to prison'
Attorney General Garland Left Speechless Under Scrutiny From Republican
AFT President Randi Weingarten spotted lying again (this time about why a teacher...
Retired Police Chief Slain in Teen Carjacking Joyride
'MORE GUN LAWS' Democrat lets AG Garland know Hunter Biden shouldn't have been...
Joe Scarborough: Biden Is More Mentally Fit Than Trump
Hillary Clinton stomps on self-awareness rakes while warning about 'war on truth, facts...
Trump Jr.'s Twitter account HACKED (and YIKES ... check out what the hacker...
Pure Orwell: Former New Zealand prime minister urges censorship to 'protect free speech'
David Hogg spent his evening thinking about how much he HATES The Federalist...
Appointees to DHS's 'Intelligence Experts Group' make irony detectors explode
'Funniest X post of all time': Roseanne knocks self-righteous George Takei down a...
'He knows he screwed up': Ben Domenech decides Trump's abortion interview needs some...

Mollie Hemingway translates AG Garland's claim that he's 'not the president's lawyer'

Doug P.  |  11:53 AM on September 20, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee today, and as expected the Democrats are trying to get Garland to confirm their narratives while Republicans are trying to get honest answers about... anything. 

Advertisement

Here's one example:

What does that mean? "Yes," most likely.

At another point, Garland made this claim: 

Mollie Hemingway decided that needed to be translated, and here it is:

Bingo! 

It all depends on what you consider a "personal attorney" to be, and Garland clearly has a very narrow definition.

Recommended

AG Garland can't explain Ray Epps' J6 misdemeanor vs. 'sending grandmas to prison'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Nauseating and maddening.

*** 

Related:

'MORE GUN LAWS' Democrat lets AG Garland know Hunter Biden shouldn't have been charged

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AG Garland can't explain Ray Epps' J6 misdemeanor vs. 'sending grandmas to prison'
Doug P.
AFT President Randi Weingarten spotted lying again (this time about why a teacher got fired)
Doug P.
Attorney General Garland Left Speechless Under Scrutiny From Republican
Twitchy Staff
'Funniest X post of all time': Roseanne knocks self-righteous George Takei down a few pegs
Chad Felix Greene
Pure Orwell: Former New Zealand prime minister urges censorship to 'protect free speech'
Grateful Calvin
David Hogg spent his evening thinking about how much he HATES The Federalist Society
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AG Garland can't explain Ray Epps' J6 misdemeanor vs. 'sending grandmas to prison' Doug P.
Advertisement