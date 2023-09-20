Hillary Clinton stomps on self-awareness rakes while warning about 'war on truth, facts and reason'

Quite often Hillary Clinton feels the need to make it clear that she had self-awareness bypass surgery at an early age, and this was one of those weeks:

We're in the midst of a real war on truth, facts, and reason. Assaults on the free press have to be taken seriously.



Thanks @jrezaian, @DanaPerino, @jodieginsberg, @almarlatour, and @InternewsJeanne for taking on this important topic at #CGI2023. pic.twitter.com/K16SyJgQgS — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2023

A slam on the "war against truth, facts and reason" coming from Hillary Clinton!? How special.

Hillary Clinton preaching on truth and facts—the same woman who seeded Russia collusion, a seditious act and just waltzed away.

Zero accountability.



Don’t lecture us on assaults of reason. https://t.co/RnlozwwEo9 — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) September 20, 2023

Can somebody remind Hillary Clinton that she's Hillary Clinton? Maybe start here:

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed to pay $113,000 to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation into whether they violated campaign finance law by misreporting spending on research that eventually became the infamous Steele dossier. That’s according to documents sent Tuesday to the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, which had filed an administrative complaint in 2018 accusing the Democrats of misreporting payments made to a law firm during the 2016 campaign to obscure the spending. The Clinton campaign hired Perkins Coie, which then hired Fusion GPS, a research and intelligence firm, to conduct opposition research on Republican candidate Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. But on FEC forms, the Clinton campaign classified the spending as legal services.

Clinton lecturing others about "truth, facts and reason" is 100 percent pure projection.

Their propaganda machine is being questioned https://t.co/T9XoGjIqkj — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 20, 2023

And some of the propagandists have been rewarded with positions on a new Department of Homeland Security group. Unreal.

