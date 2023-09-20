Joe Scarborough: Biden Is More Mentally Fit Than Trump
Trump Jr.'s Twitter account HACKED (and YIKES ... check out what the hacker...
Pure Orwell: Former New Zealand prime minister urges censorship to 'protect free speech'
David Hogg spent his evening thinking about how much he HATES The Federalist...
Appointees to DHS's 'Intelligence Experts Group' make irony detectors explode
'Funniest X post of all time': Roseanne knocks self-righteous George Takei down a...
'He knows he screwed up': Ben Domenech decides Trump's abortion interview needs some...
Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells UN that some evil state will weaponize the outcomes of...
John Fetterman posts a crude swipe at Lauren Boebert in an effort to...
Louis CK has an interesting take on US border: Let 'em all in,...
Riley Gaines reminds girls that men make the best women
Online Safety Bill poised to become UK law - Is this the end...
'It is a religion without a God': WATCH Scarlett Johnson rip apart the...
Steve Schmidt says if Donald Trump wins, his appointees will 'strip bare' the...

Hillary Clinton stomps on self-awareness rakes while warning about 'war on truth, facts and reason'

Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on September 20, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Quite often Hillary Clinton feels the need to make it clear that she had self-awareness bypass surgery at an early age, and this was one of those weeks:

Advertisement

A slam on the "war against truth, facts and reason" coming from Hillary Clinton!? How special.

Can somebody remind Hillary Clinton that she's Hillary Clinton? Maybe start here

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed to pay $113,000 to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation into whether they violated campaign finance law by misreporting spending on research that eventually became the infamous Steele dossier. 

That’s according to documents sent Tuesday to the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, which had filed an administrative complaint in 2018 accusing the Democrats of misreporting payments made to a law firm during the 2016 campaign to obscure the spending. 

The Clinton campaign hired Perkins Coie, which then hired Fusion GPS, a research and intelligence firm, to conduct opposition research on Republican candidate Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. But on FEC forms, the Clinton campaign classified the spending as legal services.

Recommended

'Funniest X post of all time': Roseanne knocks self-righteous George Takei down a few pegs
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Clinton lecturing others about "truth, facts and reason" is 100 percent pure projection.

And some of the propagandists have been rewarded with positions on a new Department of Homeland Security group. Unreal.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Funniest X post of all time': Roseanne knocks self-righteous George Takei down a few pegs
Chad Felix Greene
Pure Orwell: Former New Zealand prime minister urges censorship to 'protect free speech'
Grateful Calvin
Trump Jr.'s Twitter account HACKED (and YIKES ... check out what the hacker had to say)
Coucy
Appointees to DHS's 'Intelligence Experts Group' make irony detectors explode
Doug P.
David Hogg spent his evening thinking about how much he HATES The Federalist Society
Coucy
'It is a religion without a God': WATCH Scarlett Johnson rip apart the insanity of the gender cult
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Funniest X post of all time': Roseanne knocks self-righteous George Takei down a few pegs Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement