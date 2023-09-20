Appointees to DHS's 'Intelligence Experts Group' make irony detectors explode

Yesterday the Department of Homeland Security announced the establishment of what they're calling a "Homeland Intelligence Experts Group":

Today, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) Ken Wainstein, and Counterterrorism Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen announced the establishment of the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group (Experts Group). The group is comprised of private sector experts who will provide their unique perspectives on the federal government’s intelligence enterprise to DHS’s I&A and the Office of the Counterterrorism Coordinator.



“The security of the American people depends on our capacity to collect, generate, and disseminate actionable intelligence to our federal, state, local, territorial, tribal, campus, and private sector partners,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “I express my deep gratitude to these distinguished individuals for dedicating their exceptional expertise, experience, and vision to our critical mission.”



“The Homeland Intelligence Experts Group is being formed at a time of unprecedented challenge, with the U.S. intelligence enterprise facing threats from a range of malign actors, to include foreign nation-state adversaries, domestic violent extremists, cyber criminals, drug-trafficking cartels and other transnational criminal organizations,” said Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Ken Wainstein. “The Experts Group will be an invaluable asset as we navigate through this evolving threat and operating environment and continue to strengthen our efforts to protect the Homeland.”

Few words have been devalued in the last several years like "experts," and this is another one of those cases.

This particular lineup of "intelligence experts" consists of some of the biggest spreaders of disinformation and liars the country has ever seen:

BREAKING — The Biden administration has appointed James Clapper, John Brennan, and Paul Kolbe, former intelligence officials, to a DHS "Homeland Intelligence Experts Group" handling national security issues.



These individuals signed the fraudulent October 2020 letter deceptively… pic.twitter.com/6qv5ybw4fR — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 19, 2023

Yep, that's right! Some of the same people who brought us this little piece of election interference:

And that's not even all the lies they've told:

One lied to Congress about the NSA spying on Americans.



The other lied to Congress about the CIA spying on congressional staffers and the extent of drone warfare.



Both lied about Hunter Biden's laptop.



Still being hired to work in national security. https://t.co/9xoVHllKKg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2023

Being a dedicated liar will get you rewarded by the Biden White House.

That kind of reputation earns you a new government position with this administration.

Like the DHS Disinformation Governance Board, this needs to be stopped immediately. Paging congressional oversight in the House and Senate. https://t.co/XZgbqgpiOT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 19, 2023

We're a little surprised the DHS didn't try to slip Nina Jankowicz back into the mix, but give them time.

Just in time for the election... — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) September 19, 2023

That's totally a coincidence, right? ... RIGHT!?

