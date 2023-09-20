AFT President Randi Weingarten spotted lying again (this time about why a teacher got fired)

Randi Weingarten is frequently wrong and dishonest, and the fact that she's the head of the American Federation of Teachers makes that even more troubling.

Weingarten's latest offering to get ratioed to the sun is this doozy:

Advertisement

Texas teacher fired for reading Diary of Anne Frank to class-THIS Speaks for itself!!! https://t.co/fUXiEQcmv9 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) September 20, 2023

Did Weingarten even read the link she posted?

You are lying. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2023

This is what Weingarten would like people to get upset about:

A Texas middle school teacher has been fired after assigning an unapproved illustrated version of Anne Frank's Diary to her eighth grade reading class. Per a report from KFDM, a spokesperson for Hamshire-Fannett ISD, located south of Beaumont, released a statement confirming the teacher was sent home on Wednesday after reading a passage from Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation in which Frank wrote about male and female genitalia. An investigation into the incident has since ensued.

Weingarten might end up turning off the replies to her tweet.

Ratio Randi, lying again.



How long until you shut off the replies this time? — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) September 20, 2023

Randi's lying (again). The teacher did NOT read The Diary of Anne Frank.



She read a "graphic adaptation" that is loosely based on the original and includes fictional sexual content. https://t.co/51iJR7mI9h — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) September 20, 2023

what is wrong with you? pic.twitter.com/iI3Ba4tAcT — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 20, 2023

Teacher fired for reading Anne Frank's Diary: A Graphic Adaptation NOT The Diary of Anne Frank. AND having the 5th-grade class discuss the sexual molestation.



Pro-Tip Randi- read the article before you tweet it. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 20, 2023

It wouldn't be very surprising if Weingarten did read the story but decided to be dishonest anyway, because apparently that's her job.

It was not the Diary of Anne Frank, Randi. Read the actual news story, FFS. https://t.co/Z0zarOEe1t — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 20, 2023

What are the odds that Weingarten did read the story but just didn't care about the truth?

***

AFT Pres. Randi Weingarten wants to spend YOUR money paying auto workers now too

Advertisement

Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segregationists

Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies



Randi Weingarten remembers when parents showered praise on teachers

Guess we know what she got in return --> Randi Weingarten appointed to council advising DHS

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!