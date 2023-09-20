Rob Reiner is once again preaching 'The End Is Nigh'
AFT President Randi Weingarten spotted lying again (this time about why a teacher got fired)

Doug P.  |  12:29 PM on September 20, 2023
Meme screenshot

Randi Weingarten is frequently wrong and dishonest, and the fact that she's the head of the American Federation of Teachers makes that even more troubling.

Weingarten's latest offering to get ratioed to the sun is this doozy: 

Did Weingarten even read the link she posted?

This is what Weingarten would like people to get upset about: 

A Texas middle school teacher has been fired after assigning an unapproved illustrated version of Anne Frank's Diary to her eighth grade reading class. Per a report from KFDM, a spokesperson for Hamshire-Fannett ISD, located south of Beaumont, released a statement confirming the teacher was sent home on Wednesday after reading a passage from Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation in which Frank wrote about male and female genitalia. An investigation into the incident has since ensued. 

Weingarten might end up turning off the replies to her tweet.

It wouldn't be very surprising if Weingarten did read the story but decided to be dishonest anyway, because apparently that's her job.

What are the odds that Weingarten did read the story but just didn't care about the truth?

