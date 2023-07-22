Washington Post reports that AOC will play a video game Saturday
Education Secretary refuses to stay silent as Florida tries to censor history
California Sen. Scott Wiener opposes school outing trans students at risk of death
Florida's African American studies curriculum doesn't include that 'the parties switched'
David Frum registers his dismay over young woman sent to prison for self-administering...
Author laments lack of women speaking in beginning of 'Oppenheimer' and Twitter EXPLODES
Quisha King notifies Kamala Harris she is NOT WELCOME in Florida
Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted,...
Jonathan Turley shreds 'so-called whistleblower' journalism (and Dems' hate for ACTUAL jou...
Would the word 'uncorroborated' be removed from this headline if 50 ex-intel officials...
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott must be stopped from doing what's in...
Pic of Hunter Biden's lawyer 'during visit by the president's son' sparks up...
Rolling Stone rages at ‘trolls’ like me for pointing out their incredible hypocrisy...
Arson attack on Rand Paul's office?

Randi Weingarten remembers when parents showered praise on teachers

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 22, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

AFT President Randi Weingarten, perhaps the most hated woman on Twitter, has again locked down replies to her latest thread. She's speaking at something called #TEACH23 and making stuff up again. Weingarten asks us to remember the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when parents showered praise on public school teachers. But then the far right wing started their smears. So it was the far right wing that convinced everyone that teachers were maybe overreacting when they paraded down the street with caskets and sent their own obituaries to the governor. They were willing to return to in-classroom instruction when it was "safe," with the goalposts for safe changing all the time.


Remember when a Chicago dance teacher posted a video of an interpretive dance expressing teachers' desire for a safe learning environment? 

Recommended

Education Secretary refuses to stay silent as Florida tries to censor history
Brett T.

Even when locking out replies Weingarten generates a massive ratio. We know that the teachers' unions worked to have the CDC rewrite its guidance to keep schools closed longer.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: RANDI WEINGARTEN TEACHERS UNIONS COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Education Secretary refuses to stay silent as Florida tries to censor history
Brett T.
Author laments lack of women speaking in beginning of 'Oppenheimer' and Twitter EXPLODES
justmindy
Washington Post reports that AOC will play a video game Saturday
Brett T.
Florida's African American studies curriculum doesn't include that 'the parties switched'
Brett T.
Quisha King notifies Kamala Harris she is NOT WELCOME in Florida
justmindy
Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted, burned & buried her baby
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Education Secretary refuses to stay silent as Florida tries to censor history Brett T.