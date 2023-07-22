Randi Weingarten remembers when parents showered praise on teachers

AFT President Randi Weingarten, perhaps the most hated woman on Twitter, has again locked down replies to her latest thread. She's speaking at something called #TEACH23 and making stuff up again. Weingarten asks us to remember the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when parents showered praise on public school teachers. But then the far right wing started their smears. So it was the far right wing that convinced everyone that teachers were maybe overreacting when they paraded down the street with caskets and sent their own obituaries to the governor. They were willing to return to in-classroom instruction when it was "safe," with the goalposts for safe changing all the time.

Remember the beginning of the pandemic? Parents showered praise on teachers and school staff. People saw just how essential the connection is between educators and public schools with kids, families and communities. And then the far right-wing started their smears. #TEACH23 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) July 21, 2023

File under “things that never happened”



Your horrid leadership ruined a generation of children in states that did not stand up to you & your nonsense. https://t.co/86aIreG5z7 — Stacey (Not on Threads) (@ScotsFyre) July 22, 2023

I remember you cutting the line for vaccines in the promise you'd return to the classroom then still refused. I remember you writing CDC guidance that made it impossible for kids to go to school normally. I remember you begging to be treated as essential while not acting like it. https://t.co/oGIdZd4XWQ — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) July 21, 2023





Remember when a Chicago dance teacher posted a video of an interpretive dance expressing teachers' desire for a safe learning environment?

Remember when teachers could go on vacation but not enter the classroom because it was too dangerous? And remember this banger? https://t.co/kRlONfsDJQ pic.twitter.com/V4SmQOBPbq — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) July 21, 2023

Is there anything more artificial in the public-sphere than Randi Weingarten? It's been years since I saw this woman speak a word that wasn't laced with deception, dishonesty, and agenda. Why are our schools so shot? Because we allowed broken maniacs like this to control them. https://t.co/9KlGlHQ2PA — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) July 21, 2023

No



Actually the right had nothing to do with this



It was teachers doing it to themselves. Parents did the one thing you never wanted, they got invovled and learned what nonsense you were force feeding their children



You outed yourselves https://t.co/dxjVh7WYZB — Redneck Rogue Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) July 22, 2023

When you cut in line to get vaccinated and then didn’t want to go back, parents lost a lot of respect. In Oregon and Washington and California, many kids didn’t go back until fall 2021. You betrayed a generation. https://t.co/Iq11Byydu3 — Solveig283 (@solveig283) July 21, 2023

Then parents saw that you were refusing to return to the classroom.

While also witnessing WHAT was being taught to our kids, as classes were held via zoom in our kitchens.

Finally, we were gaslit and called terrorists for expressing concern.

Can't change history.#memories https://t.co/woFkUmRUsa — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 21, 2023

I remember you keeping the schools locked down far, far beyond what the "science" said was necessary based on pressure from an insane teacher's union.



A fact is not a smear.



We were BEGGING for you to reopen the schools and you refused.



THEN, you LIED about it.… https://t.co/iLUBv8tz94 pic.twitter.com/HyvcG5Molz — Bruce (@ChloesDadBB) July 22, 2023

False. The teachers’ unions have continued fo demonize parents who want a say in their kids’ education and taxpayers who don’t want their money subsidizing things contrary to their values. Teachers unions want power and money. That’s all. https://t.co/HaxqmiXYet — KellyBelle (@kelly12727) July 22, 2023

I remember. And then teachers, with your leadership, decided to close schools for another year. https://t.co/K4zxsMFsA5 — Friendly Neighborhood Libertarian (@Woodshedder) July 21, 2023

No Randi…you threw the first stone when you called parents “racist” or “teacher haters” or “anti science” because we knew closing schools would be disastrous for our children. We remember how it happened. https://t.co/yXcIfy3KMF — Kate Howland (@HowlandKate) July 21, 2023

Every statement she makes publicly just digs her hole deeper. https://t.co/eUxW7oyaTT — Silver Viking (@adarkcemetry) July 22, 2023

Even when locking out replies Weingarten generates a massive ratio. We know that the teachers' unions worked to have the CDC rewrite its guidance to keep schools closed longer.

