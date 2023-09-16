People can't help but wonder if the Biden WH wrote this ABC News spin on Joe & Hunter

Here's an important reminder whenever you see climate change fearmongering from the AP
Doug P.  |  11:27 AM on September 16, 2023
Meme

In the last few days, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has announced that there will be an impeachment inquiry for President Biden, which was followed by the announcement of felony gun charges for his son Hunter. 

Advertisement

Much of the national media has made it clear they are ready, willing and able to carry as much water as possible for the Democrat president and his family, and this framing of the situation from ABC News is the latest example:

One question immediately came to mind:

The Biden White House recently sent the media their marching orders, and those orders were obviously received. 

We'd be willing to put some money on that too.

Biden's Justice Department is likely the reason Hunter's avoided legal trouble up to this point, but ABC took it in the opposite direction.

A Greek tragedy and then some!

That's very likely.

The Associated Press might go with this angle:

We're waiting, AP.

*** 

