People can't help but wonder if the Biden WH wrote this ABC News spin on Joe & Hunter

In the last few days, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has announced that there will be an impeachment inquiry for President Biden, which was followed by the announcement of felony gun charges for his son Hunter.

Much of the national media has made it clear they are ready, willing and able to carry as much water as possible for the Democrat president and his family, and this framing of the situation from ABC News is the latest example:

A president whose political identity has been forged through the tragedies and triumphs of family finds his future tied to the fate his one surviving son — who might end up being sent to prison by his father's own Justice Department. Via @rickklein. https://t.co/TJxiEcY1jh pic.twitter.com/2tjwATEVFt — ABC News (@ABC) September 16, 2023

One question immediately came to mind:

Did Biden write this for you? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 16, 2023

The Biden White House recently sent the media their marching orders, and those orders were obviously received.

I’m willing to bet a White House or DNC staffer literally wrote this headline. https://t.co/OWZ1E0kSiz — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) September 16, 2023

We'd be willing to put some money on that too.

I’m more stuck on “his father’s own justice department” — Jack Burden (@wahoolaw2006) September 16, 2023

Biden's Justice Department is likely the reason Hunter's avoided legal trouble up to this point, but ABC took it in the opposite direction.

It’s like a Greek Tragedy. — TakeIt (@WSMFP73) September 16, 2023

A Greek tragedy and then some!

They are going for this because it's one of the few charges that doesn't also directly implicate his father. — UnBaffle.me (@unbaffle_me) September 16, 2023

That's very likely.

Congratulations, @ABC



You've just set a world record for sympathetic framing — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) September 16, 2023

The Associated Press might go with this angle:

A global warming tragedy if I ever heard one — 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗢𝗡 𝗔 𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞 (@ByewBob) September 16, 2023

We're waiting, AP.

***

