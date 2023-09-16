L.A. mayor just made the City Council's sanctuary city vote backfire in RECORD time

People can't help but wonder if the Biden WH wrote this ABC News...
Doug P.  |  12:51 PM on September 16, 2023

Just over three months ago, the Los Angeles City Council voted to make L.A. a sanctuary city:

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to make LA a sanctuary city for immigrants, including prohibiting city resources from being used for any federal immigration enforcement. 

During the meeting, council members recognized the city's rich immigrant history and expressed their desire to protect the rights and well-being of all residents, regardless of their immigration status. 

The City Council approved a motion Friday calling on various city departments to take the necessary steps for Los Angeles to officially become a sanctuary city for immigrants. 

Fast forward about 12 weeks and the above virtue signalling has collided with reality, and the L.A. mayor isn't happy about it: 

Shouldn't the mayor of a proud "sanctuary city" be happy about this? Instead, Mayor Bass is fearful:

Wait, isn't that, by the progressives' own definition, xenophobic and racist?

The rich liberals who live there are hoping their gated communities keep out the consequences of the very kinds of policies they voted for.

Do any reporters ever ask these triggered and overwhelmed sanctuary city mayors if they are no longer sanctuary cities?

Related:

L.A. officials want Texas criminally charged for sending illegals to their 'sanctuary city'

