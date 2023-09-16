L.A. mayor just made the City Council's sanctuary city vote backfire in RECORD time

Just over three months ago, the Los Angeles City Council voted to make L.A. a sanctuary city:

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to make LA a sanctuary city for immigrants, including prohibiting city resources from being used for any federal immigration enforcement. During the meeting, council members recognized the city's rich immigrant history and expressed their desire to protect the rights and well-being of all residents, regardless of their immigration status. The City Council approved a motion Friday calling on various city departments to take the necessary steps for Los Angeles to officially become a sanctuary city for immigrants.

Fast forward about 12 weeks and the above virtue signalling has collided with reality, and the L.A. mayor isn't happy about it:

Shouldn't the mayor of a proud "sanctuary city" be happy about this? Instead, Mayor Bass is fearful:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass "fearful that any day" planes of migrants could be sent to L.A. https://t.co/x0y6l3wquY — Axios (@axios) September 15, 2023

.@MayorOfLA Karen Bass: “I am fearful that any day planes [with migrants] could start coming” to Los Angeles.



(clip via @FoxNews & @axios) pic.twitter.com/bMblHFnkDr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2023

Wait, isn't that, by the progressives' own definition, xenophobic and racist?

Have they considered building a wall around the part of the city they want to protect? — Zag (@hoperidesagain) September 16, 2023

The rich liberals who live there are hoping their gated communities keep out the consequences of the very kinds of policies they voted for.

Maybe she should remove the “sanctuary city “ status of LA…? — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) September 15, 2023

Do any reporters ever ask these triggered and overwhelmed sanctuary city mayors if they are no longer sanctuary cities?

